Letters to the editor: Attacks on the initiative process, voting, education and diversity

Letters To Editor

Initiative bill restrictive

The League of Women Voters of Idaho opposes Senate Bill 1110 as too restrictive and an infringement on the people’s right to place items on the ballot.

This bill would require an initiative to have signatures of at least 6% of qualified electors in all 35 legislative districts.

The bill would enable a single district veto power. With a concerted effort, possibly from outside the state, to prevent one district from getting enough signatures, an initiative would not qualify for the ballot.

The argument that rural districts are left out of the processes is moot because they are already well represented legislatively. Rural voters have an equal voice when they weigh in on the issue with a “yes’’ or “no” vote on initiatives or referendums on ballots, whether they signed a petition or not.

This bill would make it nearly impossible for any grassroots campaign to qualify. Idaho lawmakers should understand the efforts of grassroots organizations as many of them probably belong to such organizations. So, it is a bit confusing why the need to hobble one of the most fundamental grassroots actions available to citizens who care enough about an issue to want to see it enshrined as law.

Susan Ripley, President League of Women Voters of Idaho, Moscow

Education smear campaign

Idaho Freedom Foundation has gone a bridge too far in its McCarthyite robo-call attacks on Idaho educators, claiming college students are being “trained to attack law enforcement and the Second Amendment,” and to “hate America and American values.” Same as most older Idahoans, I know many hundreds of recent alumni from our public colleges and universities, and have seen precious little indication of ideological brainwashing. Instead, I’ve consistently seen independent, self-confident young people working as business owners, professionals in virtually all fields, and as tribal leaders.

The huge irony in IFF’s smear campaign is that they are funded by outside “dark money,” representing interests willing to sacrifice our state and its economic future and prosperity by turning us into a poster-child and magnet for intolerance, bigotry and ideological extremism. To someone who grew up in Klan country prior to 1964 and 1965 civil rights acts, IFF’s smears smack of white supremacist innuendo, and their disinformation and lies about Idaho educators stink the same as the lies we’ve been fed about fraudulent elections, climate change and COVID. Shame. We need to keep our talented young people, not drive them away. IFF’s current fear and hate-mongering is not helping.

Chris Norden, Moscow

Attack on voting

So the big lie over voter fraud has found a home in the Idaho Legislature. The statement by the majority leader, Mike Moyle that voting shouldn’t be easy is shameful and disgusting. Moyle is known for his hatred of taxes and compromise. We can now add participation in the democratic process to the list.

His statement is an affront to the Americans who have sacrificed their lives to protect our right to vote. It is one of the hallmarks of this country that distinguishes us from other countries.

We urge Gov. Little to veto any legislation that suppresses Idahoans ability to easily access the voting process.

Pete and Betsy Friedman, Boise

Diversity programs

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved stripping $409,000 from BSU to punish the university for daring to promote, create and fund social justice and diversity programs. This money has been promised to Lewis-Clark State College to help freeze tuition for another year. As an LCSC student, I have everything to gain by this. My tuition will not rise, and college will remain more affordable to myself and other students. However, these benefits will be far outstripped by the consequences of these actions for years to come, and these actions serve as a detriment to all higher education in Idaho. These programs exist to promote tolerance and understanding among college students so we may confront our own biases and reconcile them before joining the workforce. Without the opportunities to learn about other experiences, these are not only students who are ignorant at best and racist, homophobic, and sexist at worst. They become homophobic doctors, racist teachers and sexist businesspeople. These programs are needed so that we can experience people and cultures that we might otherwise not get a chance to learn about and understand. The state’s attempt to eliminate these programs is a disgrace and should be repealed immediately.

Toby Colburn, Lewiston