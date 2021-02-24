Letters to the editor: Dream Act, climate change, Interfaith Sanctuary

Pass the Dream Act

The country is eager to see our leaders in Congress work together again to get things done. With fixing the broken immigration system a point of national consensus, there is ripe opportunity for reform, especially as it pertains to our nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients. Nearly 75% of Americans support providing these young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with a pathway to citizenship. The Dream Act was recently re-introduced in the Senate. We need our Senators, Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, to help push this much-needed solution over the finish line.

DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, face an uncertain future even though they have lived the majority of their lives here. Almost 200,000 Dreamers are essential workers. They put their health on the line every day to keep our health care, agriculture, transportation, and education systems moving. Losing them would not only hurt these essential industries, it would cost our economy billions.

Congress can and should create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers by passing the bipartisan Dream Act. The Dream Act would make our country stronger, safer, and more stable and are crucial to our COVID-19 recovery and response.

David Cahoon, Nampa

Growing Climate Solutions Act

Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, producers and growers are grateful to have a strong leader like Senator Crapo who’s been a champion for the agricultural community and works to create economic opportunities for Idaho’s farmers and rural America. With Senator Crapo’s support, Idaho’s agriculture industry can overcome these challenging times in a stronger position for sustainable growth and opportunity.

An immediate opportunity to support Idaho’s farmers presents itself in the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA). If reintroduced in Congress, Senator Crapo should add to his strong record by co-sponsoring the GCSA to increase economic opportunities for Idaho farmers. The GCSA would expand access for farmers, producers, and foresters to participate in voluntary carbon markets for additional revenue while adopting environment-friendly practices. Nationwide farmers have been implementing innovative and sustainable practices that reduce emissions. Common-sense solutions like the GCSA recognizes agriculture’s role in mitigating the impact of a changing climate and promotes voluntary, agriculture-friendly ideas into the climate discussion.

Idaho’s agricultural sector and the families who rely on it are counting on our leaders in Washington to fight for opportunities to get the farming community back on its feet. The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act is a step in the right direction.

Travis Thompson, Boise

Interfaith Sanctuary

I pastor Collister United Methodist Church. Our church (and my home) sits a few blocks from the proposed relocation site for Interfaith Sanctuary. I strongly support this project. The homeless of Boise include families, the elderly and the mentally ill. They are men, women and children who deserve love, support and dignity. They need to be reminded of their humanity. Interfaith Sanctuary does just that. Every city needs a strategic plan to care for the homeless and housing insecure. A big part of Boise’s plan includes the work of Interfaith. Boise needs Interfaith to expand, in order to meet the needs of our growing homeless population.

And this move brings many positives to our community. The new site provides 100 additional beds to house homeless families and individuals. The new site provides around-the-clock (24/7/365) programming, food, shelter, and care. Instead of leaving during the day, guests at Interfaith are encouraged to participate in one of the many programs (eg job training) offered. Everyone deserves a second chance. At Interfaith, many are finding theirs. I hope and pray that the surrounding neighborhoods welcome Interfaith and partner in the wonderful work they are doing.

Joe Bankard, Boise