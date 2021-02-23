Letters to the editor: Interfaith Sanctuary, ballot initiatives, school vouchers

Letters To Editor

Interfaith Sanctuary

This letter is being written by two people, one who has been homeless and one whose “semi nephew” grew up and took responsibility for his life once he had to enter a homeless shelter. He wasn’t doing that sleeping on my couch. We support the move of the Interfaith Sanctuary to the new location on State Street. The Interfaith Sanctuary has done good fundraising, attracted involved board members and is prepared to offer services that will cut down on homelessness. The Sunset community seems to believe that moving the Interfaith Sanctuary to the old Salvation Army is simply dumping homeless individuals into the neighborhood. The homeless shelters are full of people who have jobs but who do not make enough money to pay first and last months’ rent plus cleaning deposit, utilities and rental application fees.

There are some in shelters who cannot work. Interfaith Sanctuary can aid these people in getting vouchers or subsidized housing. This requires a huge amount of paperwork usually on a computer terminal. The new location would have space for these services. There would be space for a day room and counseling. Changing homelessness requires work space.

Coyote Short and Janelle Wintersteen, Boise

School vouchers

The Editorial Board reports that Idaho is dead last in per pupil funding in the country ($6,747/pupil). But USA Today just published “Best and Worst Schools: Which States get the Best Grades Based on these Education Rankings?” (February 16, 2020) and ranked Idaho’s public schools at 33rd nationwide. Using several metrics, including per pupil funding, Idaho ranked higher nationwide than such bigger spenders as California (which spends $12,143 per pupil), Texas ($9,375/pupil) and Oregon ($11,264/pupil). I personally believe math and reading proficiency scores are a better metric of how well students are actually learning, and Idaho’s proficiency scores in that regard rank ahead of Wyoming ($16,537/pupil), Montana ($11,443/pupil), and New York ($23,091/pupil). It is obvious that Idaho’s public school teachers, students and parents are outperforming most other states in light of the dollars spent to achieve materially better student learning proficiency outcomes. No doubt, greater investment in education is necessary. But funding per pupil does not translate into better education outcomes and is an unpersuasive effort to vilify vouchers, which are utilized in many states with success and have benefited a great many students and families, including students of color and families living in poverty.

Jason Schauer, Boise

Ballot initiatives

Heartfelt compassion I feel for those brave voting citizens of Idaho who spoke in person or otherwise gave their opinion on Senate Bill 1110, the citizens initiative changes proposed by Sen. Vick. The majority opinion did not win.

In spite of tremendous support from every corner of our state against this bill, six of the nine members of the State Affairs Committee voted for this bill to be sent to the Senate floor for a vote.

I’m proposing we change Idaho Statute Title 67 State Government and State Affairs to allow “democratic public opinion resulting in our votes being counted.” Chapter 52 of the Idaho Administrative Procedure Act power is given to a select few on committees designated before each session. No matter the amount of public input, these few people control what goes or does not go to the floor of the Senate for a vote.

The motto I’m proposing is, You vote, I vote. The majority of 51% for any bill being introduced includes active registered Idaho voters as well as the committee members. Majority rules.

Mary Jane Marlow, Star