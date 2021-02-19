Letters to the editor: Initiatives, broadband, health orders

Letters To Editor

Ballot initiatives

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A well-known quote that is playing in our own Idaho state government. As if the Republican Party in this state does not have enough power, they are now going even further to repress any initiative from Idaho citizens to engage in how they are governed. SB110 is aimed at silencing citizens from their last recourse in putting an initiative on the ballot for voters to engage in the legislative process. The bill puts a stranglehold on its citizens to make it so difficult, if not impossible, to gather enough signatures by doubling the needed signatures and districts from which they are gathered. Arguing that rural areas need more say and they are left out is not true. If that were true, then why did the Medicaid expansion initiative garner a majority of votes in those areas? No, the Republican Legislature wants to keep all lawmaking power to themselves without any meddling from its constituents, thereby stripping them of their constitutional power to put initiatives on the ballot and allowing Idahoans to vote for or against the initiative. I urge citizens to speak to their state senators to stop this repression and vote against SB110.

Jackie Shellworth, Boise

Broadband in Idaho

Like every other business, Idaho farmers rely on modern technology to help them be successful. Reliable broadband enables farmers to use modern technology to more effectively raise crops, helping farmers stay in business. Of greater importance to Idaho farmers, however, is future generations of our kids. By increasing access to reliable high-speed internet through broadband infrastructure, we can help rural Idaho kids stay in or come back to Idaho, allowing them to have the lives and careers they deserve from wherever they live.

Idaho is the 39th most connected state in the U.S. and ranked the third slowest average internet speeds in the nation. Bridging this digital divide is necessary for Idaho farmers to stay in business and keep Idaho kids right here in Idaho. Many community leaders have come together to launch Imagine Idaho, an effort designed at increasing awareness of the importance of broadband and promoting policies that help Idaho’s ability to expand broadband infrastructure in a pro-competitive way. I encourage others to join this important effort to ensure that every Idahoan has access to reliable broadband that will allow all Idahoans to live, learn and work anywhere in our great state.

Nick Robinson, Oakley

Governor’s health measures

The condemnation of Gov. Little for taking actions to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in humans reminded me that Idaho laws to control the spread of disease in animals and plants are more stringent.

As past director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture, I am very familiar with these laws. In an animal disease, the director can quarantine any portion of the state, prohibit entry into the state of any diseased animals and authorize private veterinarians to dispose of infected animals. Law enforcement officials can assist. Fines are authorized up to $5,000 for any violation.

These very tough and comprehensive regulations in Idaho have the strong support of the agriculture community. Yes, enforcement of these laws can cause economic damage to individual farmers. However, without swift and decisive action, a whole industry could be lost. The actions that Gov. Little has imposed for COVID-19 control in humans are much less than what is required for livestock and crops.

With new human vaccines, we are now on the downhill stretch in the fight against COVID-19. Let’s stop the criticism and support the governor to finally rid ourselves of the virus.

Dick Rush, Boise