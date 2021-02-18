Letters to the editor: Ballot initiatives, individual freedoms, election process and Rep. Russ Fulcher

Letters To Editor

Ballot initiative

It’s already difficult to qualify for a ballot initiative in Idaho, Senator Vick’s bill would make it virtually impossible for any grassroots initiative to qualify for the ballot. The ballot initiative is the constitutional right of every Idaho citizen. It’s a right that was enshrined in our state constitution over a century ago to give ordinary citizens a voice in their government. Senator Vick’s bill amounts to an attempt to revoke one of our most cherished constitutional rights.

Senator Vick is wrong to assert that rural voters don’t currently have a voice in the initiative process. Medicaid expansion won the majority of votes in nearly every rural county in Idaho. We need this process to keep our democracy vibrant and ensure that the people, not just politicians, have a say.

Karl Maier, Boise

Individual rights

As a native Idahoan I am deeply saddened to hear that Senator Vick is attempting to strip Idaho citizens of our constitutional right to place initiatives on the ballot. Idaho’s initiative process is already extremely difficult. This bill would make Idaho’s process the most difficult in the nation. Passage of Medicaid expansion was a telling example of how often Idaho legislators are out of sync with the will of the citizens they claim to represent. This initiative passed with 61% approval, and approval across urban and rural districts. If our legislators support the independent thinking and individual rights of Idahoans they should be working to make the initiative process easier, not harder. Passage of this bill would only result in an increase in the cynicism, apathy and anger that are already a great threat to our Democracy. Please call your senators and representatives and request that they veto this bill and uphold the initiative process currently in place.

Naomi S. Aitken, Boise

More regulations

In these challenging times, Idaho Republicans and mounting a broad assault on a variety of rights and freedom enjoyed by Idahoans. From the simple freedom to name a street or park to restricting or reducing the freedom of the governor to make decisions, this current crop of Idaho Republicans seem bent on enacting more regulation the reduces our freedom, rights and self-determination. HB90, HB88, HB106, SB1110 all restrict, reduce or curtail the freedom of Idahoans. Senator Vick’s current proposal addressing ballot initiatives is another assault on the freedom of Idahoans to participate in the democratic process. These groups of Republican legislators are leaders in the implementation of regulation! Wow, what’s up with that?

Steven S. Holbrook, Boise

Electoral College

I read the letter from Mr. Walt Thode of Boise with great interest and sadness at the willingness to give up our state’s already-small political power to the likes of California, New York and other states with a far greater population. This thinking shows a lack of understanding of the brilliance of the framers or our Constitution in the establishment of the electoral college to give smaller states a bigger say in the election of our president. Do we really want Idaho to give up our little leverage as granted by the Constitution? Mr. Thode’s thinking is exactly what the smaller states feared when the Constitution was being written. Let’s not give that up. But instead, focus on fixing the part that is broken. That is, the accurate and verifiable count of all votes. All the other parts of the process mentioned in his letter do not appear to be broken if we can get the count correct. Suggestions to modify the Constitution as suggested would only serve to disenfranchise millions of voters in many states.

Dennis Gray, Meridian

Rep. Fulcher

Oh no, no, no, Mr. Fulcher. Your comments following your manhandling of a female police officer are out of date. You said this “majority driven, hostile political environment, with no truth and no fairness....” is to blame for the wretched place you now find yourself. I must remind you that Mr. Trump and his warped control over what passed as the Republicans’ stranglehold on this nation is so last Tuesday. It is over. Try to think of another avenue of justification of your boorish actions in our nation’s seat of government. I’ll look forward to your revised, adult up, responsible restatement of the facts.

Jean Lynn, Nampa