Letters to the editor: Impeachment trial

Letters To Editor

Law and order?

So when the Mueller investigation was going on, the GOP claimed that you can’t charge a sitting president. Now they are claiming that you can’t convict a former president. So the best way to commit high crimes and misdemeanors, it seems, is to become president of the United States! In my mind this contradicts the GOP claim to be the party of law and order — but then, I’m just a proud liberal. What do I know?

Michal Voloshen, Boise

Home run?

I was wondering where Mr. Risch was during the first days of the impeachment 2 of Donald Trump. Was he again sleeping at his desk? Was he not aware that to impeach a past president for high crimes is legitimate? Was he not aware many of his party members felt Trump’s defense attorneys were unorganized, unprepared, and horrific? But Mr. Risch said they hit it out of the ball park! Really, “a home run”? More like a “bunt” or better yet a “dripple foul ball”!

If inciting a riot by a President is ok with Mr. Risch then Mr. Risch must go! Trump lied too many times, told false election information to his followers and Senators. They believed him and added to the lies and the need for insurrection. For shame, for shame Mr. Risch. Pack your bags. You and many others have dishonored the oath of office you took. You have embarrassed Idaho.

Mark Samson, Boise

Choose to convict

Senators Risch and Crapo,

It is becoming very clear that not only is the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump constitutional, it is actionable. The only reason the Senate trial is taking place after Donald Trump is out of office is because Mitch McConnell delayed the process. Precedence has been shown that Donald Trump can be indicted after he is out of office.

Watching his rallies where he incites angry mobs of supporters, it was no surprise that his last rally would result in a call for violence — by him. Donald Trump watched while the Capitol siege occurred, people were killed, property destroyed, and only for the luck of timing that Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were not captured, attacked and killed. Think very carefully about that.

Think about your choice in this trial. You can either let Donald Trump off from inciting an insurrection and causing people to be killed, then watch the GOP party be destroyed by him, or you can vote to convict Donald Trump of the charges and help the GOP party retain some semblance of honor to the constitution and the American people.

God and the American people will remember your choice.

Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian

Holding Trump accountable

I submitted the following letter to Sen. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch:

I am writing to urge you not to use the fact that ex-president Trump is no longer in office as an excuse to vote against conviction in his impeachment trial. Doing so will send a message to future presidents that their actions will not be held accountable as long as they can delay judgment until they are out of office. I’d like you to reflect on your worst fear of what president Biden or a future president Harris might do in their last days in office if they knew they would not be held accountable. Before you cast your vote, consider Hosea 8:7.

Rick Simon, Boise

Fealty to a mob boss

Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, this letter is addressed to you. We have now seen the madness and the violence toward police officers that occurred on Jan. 6 when the violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. You have already cast votes declaring that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

There is no doubt in my mind that you will vote to acquit the former president. But this trial has now shown all Americans, and anyone around the globe paying attention, that this breach of the Capitol was a criminal act. And that it would not have happened at all if Donald Trump had not whipped this gathering of rioters into a frenzy all based on a filthy lie about a supposedly stolen election.

We will remember your cowardice and willful disbelief of overwhelming evidence. History will remember it, as well. You have failed in one of the most consequential acts of your term. And you will likely be reelected for this support of insurrection against the United States. You have once again fallen to your knees in fealty to a corrupt and morally bankrupt mob boss. We know this despite all of your future efforts to rationalize this despicable action.

John Lodal, Boise