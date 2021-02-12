Letters to the editor: Impeachment

Letters To Editor

Not patriots

I watched the impeachment proceedings of the last couple days. And I found the videos and presentation of facts horrendous, disturbing and disgusting. The attack on the Capitol was clearly premeditated. And I suspect the attackers thought they were being patriots much like the citizens of colonial times felt they were doing. But The colonials lacked a representative government. We do not. This was a mob, wanting to kill, wanting to create havoc to satisfy their mistaken belief that a man who lied repeatedly, who intimidated repeatedly, who corrupted repeatedly, could be believed to be right. Their actions are despicable. They have committed treasonable acts. But equally despicable are the senators and representatives who will not vote to convict.

During the presentations by the council for the defense, it was said that he firmly believed the senators were all patriots. I disagree. A patriot would not sell themselves just for political gain. They would see what has happened and declare it loudly as completely unacceptable, and, yes, perhaps, even treasonous. But what is our congressional delegation doing? Nothing. The acts of the mob were despicable, horrendous and unlawful. The inaction of the self-serving and morally bereft delegation is no better.

Robert Goyden, Boise

Sen. Risch

When I was a young lawyer fresh out of law school in the early 1970s, Jim Risch was the Ada County Prosecutor. To characterize Jim as “law and order” is an understatement. Any male with long hair, if arrested (which was very easy), would get his head shaved by the sheriff of Ada County. All people were prosecuted for anything. If one broke the law, they paid.

I am appalled by watching Sen. Jim Risch today. The acts of Donald Trump are ignored. A mob stormed the Capitol. People were killed. Senator Risch can’t put aside political considerations to acknowledge the difference between right or wrong. Where is the man of principle that I grew up fearing? Conscience, moral compass and integrity, the basic foundation of American Democracy is missing. Senator, I am very disappointed. Vote to convict.

Andy Wilson, Annapolis, Maryland

Truth matters

Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo need to vote for the truth. A riot on our democracy was real, and our past president promoted this riot and did nothing to stop the mob who came to attack you and your fellow senators. Idaho may be a red state, but if you stand up for the truth over the pressure of the Republican Party, you can carry out your commitment to represent the people of Idaho in an honest and truthful way.

Peggy Weigand, Boise

Trump’s crime

In order for a democracy to function, the citizens who are choosing policy and representation through their votes must have accurate information. That’s why the Constitution guarantees a free press. For example, some people believe we need a wall on the border, no matter what it costs. Some believe we don’t, even if it’s free. Most want to know more so they can weigh the costs and benefits. That’s responsible citizenship. But if people are lied to and told it will be free when in fact it will cost billions, they are prevented from responsibly participating in their government. That’s the real crime of Donald Trump. He kept us from knowing what we were voting about. With his denial of the November election he’s trying to keep our votes from counting at all. No democracy can survive the exclusion of citizen votes.

Jill Jasper, Boise