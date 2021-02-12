Letters to the editor: Impeachment, vaccines, marijuana

Letters To Editor

Impeachment

I again called Sens. Crapo and Risch to do the right thing. Ignoring the barrage of crimes and warnings for over four years, their lying about them either with words or continual silence, I fear again they will act for their personal interests, not for their patriotic responsibilities. Truly they, we, are lost if they do not convict Trump for Jan. 6, given the TV footage and what we know about the attempted coup. They must forcefully act on this severe threat to our democracy, condemn Trump for the riot he created and murder (including a police officer protecting the Capitol), and for his terrible betrayal during the first impeachment (Simpson, you shamefully lied when you said there was no evidence of the treason -- Trump’s own words of extortion are on tape and unambiguous). If they, Simpson and Fulcher again fail to denounce Trump, they are stating our country’s laws, constitution and principles are worthless to the powerful and rich. At this critical juncture, world history will forever condemn their true colors as traitors, cowards and co-conspirators if they don’t unmistakably denounce Trump, state the election was not stolen, and undermine the firepower of hateful racists and deniers Trump inspired.

Jeff Mandell, Boise

Marijuana micromanagement

To Our Republican Legislature,

We appear to be in a relationship that has serious control issues. You want to control our governor’s power, the university, ballot initiatives, women’s reproductive rights, transgender athletes, just to name a few. Now marijuana? This is our most pressing issue? Is it not hypocritical to scream “individual rights,” then micromanage everything to your agenda?

To date, 35 states have made decisions that differ from yours. Maybe consider traveling to neighboring state dispensaries, meet your fellow Idahoans (and their money) and ask their opinion. While there, perhaps indulge. It could change your attitude. Note: Bring snacks for the return trip. I don’t need medical marijuana, and recreational use is archived in my ‘70s file. (Did get me through calculus).

I propose the Legislature only address issues where Idaho is ranked last or behind Mississippi, with a goal of moving up in the rankings. Benefits would include:

Quick improvements for most Idahoans

Likely bipartisan support

Should be constitutional

Just imagine passing helpful legislation that survives a court challenge!

Here is an easy one: After 14 years, pass Add The Words.

This could be your gateway drug to effective legislation.

Mark J. Bussolini, Boise

Legalize marijuana

I have never seen so many ignorant politicians that take it upon themselves to only legalize weed for certain patients. There are thousands of people in Idaho who would benefit from the complete legalization of marijuana. Look at Ontario, Oregon. These same politicians are standing in our Capitol building, watching Idaho money/voters drive to Ontario to make their quality of life more comfortable. Tax the snot out of it. Then, put that tax money toward homeowners’ tax bills, so that homeowners don’t lose their homes due to over taxation by our politicians. These same politicians need to be remembered at voting time.

Greg Howden, Star

Vaccine distribution

Gov. Little, will you please call West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and get his efficient plan so you can vaccinate your citizens? The current Idaho plan is worse than awful and hardly vaccinating anyone in what seems like a third world state. Work with Idaho’s US Senators and Congressmen to get more vaccines. Please take the leadership on all of this. And please realize that Boise has grown and needs a LOT more doses. And that people 75 years old have more health problems than the baby boomer population of 65 year olds and should have priority over them. We should be able to sign up for a waiting list. It is ludicrous to have to check 7 websites, which are horribly constructed, everyday all day long. At the current rate of vaccinations, it will take Idaho a year to get folks vaccinated and that is simply unacceptable performance by the government.

Lynn Davis, Star

Impeachment

Previously I made the comment that members of the military, police, firefighters and health care providers risk their lives daily, but our elected officials will not risk their careers. Now, more than ever, it is obvious the Idaho delegation in the House and Senate are cowards and criminals all.

At the impeachment trial, Crapo and Risch took the oath: I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.

Those words and you mean nothing to the Idaho delegation. I implore the people of Idaho, vote them out! If not, when called for jury duty and being sworn in, saying you give your word to reach your verdict upon only the evidence presented in the trial and the court’s instructions, just lie. Find all defendants not guilty. The Equal Protection Clause, found in the 14th Amendment, requires equality when dispensing justice. If we are not going to dispense justice equally, let’s just live in a lawless country, as supported by Crapo, Risch, Simpson and Fulcher, liars and cowards.

Carrie Huskinson, Mountain Home

Wear a mask

It is amusing to see people without masks shopping in our stores. I get they are expressing their constitutional rights. But what I wonder is what happens when the pandemic is over and they did not get COVID-19.

Will they proudly crow that they were right and we who wore masks were wrong, that masks were not really needed?

I hope not. Because as I see it, they should be thanking us for protecting them from Covid 19 by wearing our masks. All they proved was that they owe us big time. But we will want them to know that those of us who wore our masks were happy to have made it possible for them to have made it through the pandemic unscathed. You are welcome.

Dick Larsen, Meridian

Impeach Trump

Today I sit here in tears at the near certain acquittal of the most horrible person to ever be called President. I see this as a certain death to our form of democracy. If his actions are not impeachable nothing is and we are no longer a nation of the rule of law. Are Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch really OK with this? Do they want their names to be forever associated with the end of American Democracy and this horrible man? I urge my elected officials to convict and disqualify — save our country. This must never be allowed to happen again. Only you sitting in the Senate can prevent that. Help us now.

Kristen Cheyney, Boise