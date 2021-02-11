Letters to the editor: Impeachment, guns in schools

Letters To Editor

Guns in schools

Choice. Liberty. Worship words that are frequently weaponized by cynical tyrants to impose their exact opposites. The latest power grab by Idaho’s tyrannical legislature is no exception. Granted that guns in schools are their own debate, but a bill that would authorize turning a school into an arms race even over a local board’s decision? So much for local choice in education.

Many of these same legislators love using choice to justify vouchers for education funding in direct violation of the state constitution. I think shoving concealed guns into classrooms over local objection makes those words ring just a little hollow. Maybe more than just a little.

The truth is that choice was never the goal of these tyrants. The real goal was to defund and destroy public education. Then impose their radical ideology in the ashes of whatever would be left.

Kepler and Copernicus were wrong, Billy. Sorry we ran out of supplies, Susie, but I’ve got plenty of bullets.

Richard Boozel, Star

Impeach Trump

No one can dispute that Donald J. Trump led incitement of insurrection on and before Jan. 6, spurring a violent mob to wreak death and destruction on the Capitol. Anyone with sight and hearing knows that is true. The primary defense in his impeachment trial in the Senate is that conviction would be unconstitutional. As far as I know, none of the 45 Republican senators who allege this are constitutional scholars but many, many constitutional scholars proclaim the legality of conviction after leaving office. Precedent exists.

Failure to convict Mr. Trump sets an unbelievably dangerous precedent. The Senate must find him guilty and let him appeal that conviction to the Supreme Court, thus settling that question for all time.

After the Constitutional Convention adjourned, a lady asked, “Dr. (Benjamin) Franklin, what did we get, a republic or a monarchy?” He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” For a democracy to survive it is necessary to have two political parties. Failure to convict could be the end of both the Republican Party and of the Republic.

David C. Blackwell, Boise

Vote for conviction

When I moved to Idaho 12 years ago, I knew it was a red state and I knew my politics did not always align with the majority. I did, however, believe I was moving to a state that believed in science and fact. Oh, dear me, was I ever wrong. This has become a stupid red state. Idaho elected officials in the U.S. House and Senate do not believe the state-certified ballots because their guy did not win. These same officials think it is OK for the ex-president to incite a mob to riot and send them into the House and Senate bent on mayhem, disruption and possibly death while Congress is in session. I know they have no respect for my vote but don’t they even respect themselves? Have they no respect for the five people who died in that riot? Impeachment is legal. If they vote to acquit, I can only conclude they represent only themselves while they run to kiss the ring of a traitor.

Joan Ehrnstein, Meridian

Murderous mob

Idahoans are overwhelmingly honest and family-oriented people. Most of us act with a conviction based in strong morals and values. So, where does this fall apart, when one gets elected to a position of power. When outside influences pressure you to compromise those beliefs you have to make a decision. If you look at the approval ratings of Congress you know that decision broke with the morals and values of Idahoans and Americans. Powerful lobbyists and partisan politicians have gained control of our representatives. Representative Simpson and Representative Fulcher sit on the side of anarchy and a murderous mob. We await the actions of Senators Risch and Crapo but we already have an idea of how this goes. Senator Crapo will find a good book to read and Senator Risch will probably bring a pillow this time. Our so called Representatives need to represent the values of their constituents. They need to stand against anarchy and violent mobs. They need to stand against a militia army who attacked our Capitol in hopes of overthrowing a free and fair election on behalf of a dictator. This glove fits, you must convict!

George Webb, Meridian