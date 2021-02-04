Letters to the editor: Broadband, impeachment, vaccines, marijuana

Letters To Editor

Broadband in Idaho

During Idaho’s lockdown, it became painfully apparent in many parts of rural Idaho that we need more broadband infrastructure. Not everyone in Idaho lives in the Treasure or Magic Valleys — let alone Pocatello or Idaho Falls. In fact, out of 199 cities in Idaho, 166 are considered rural. At least half of those have insufficient or no broadband.

More broadband infrastructure must be built so rural Idaho isn’t left behind. That’s why a group of Idaho community leaders joined together in an effort called Imagine Idaho. Their vision consists of serving all Idaho communities by promoting state policies favoring upgraded broadband in needed areas and securing federal funding to deploy it in a pro-competitive, free-market way.

Closing the digital divide in rural Idaho will advance Idaho’s overall quality of life including telehealth, education, business and improving emergency communication. Many young Idahoans could stay or come back to Idaho with better broadband in today’s rural work environment. All Idahoans deserve access to high-speed internet, not just urban residents. Let your legislators know you support the efforts of Imagine Idaho!

Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie

Vaccines

Once again Gov. Little has dropped the ball with COVID-19 vaccines. We are 47th in the nation for vaccine allotment. His response? Well, at least we aren’t last! Why are we not getting enough vaccines? Oh, Idaho has too many children. What?! He says we are missing 100,000 vaccines. Where are they? He has no idea. He has an obligation and responsibility to know exactly which facilities have been given vaccines and how many are disbursed. Idaho has finally added those 65 and older to be vaccinated. I am 71, eligible to receive the vaccine but cannot get scheduled. Not enough time slots and not enough vaccine. In the middle of February, we may be adding a new group because that is what the Idaho coronavirus task force recommends. Why would we even consider doing that when everyone who is currently eligible either can’t get the first or second vaccine?

Donna Polich, Star

Impeach Trump

Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, Your refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the election enabled Trump to foment the outrageous assault on our Capitol. You knew that Biden and Harris won. Every recount confirmed their victory. Every legal challenge was rejected. Your silence allowed Trump to convince his followers that the election was stolen. Your failure to refute this horrendous lie makes you complicit in his attempts to overthrow our democracy. Kathleen Bonnette (The U.S. Catholic) wrote that “Donald Trump must be impeached or otherwise removed immediately and barred from holding office.” Addressing Republicans in Congress, she said: “The insurrectionists might not align with your values, but your values empowered the man who incited them. Public repentance and atonement are in order.” Sen. John Lewis urged us all: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” When presented with evidence of Trump’s crime next week, vote to convict him and to bar him from holding future office. In this way you will show repentance for having enabled Trump, and atone for the incalculable damage his Administration has done to our beloved country.

Gwynne McElhinney, Boise

Marijuana

It is amazing to me that a state which purports so much of individual rights seeks to limit its citizens of those rights! There are so many, but I’ll address just one for now and that is the right for people to use marijuana especially medical marijuana.

I am a great-grandmother with significant arthritis and unable to use more traditional forms of pain relief. I do not want to smoke but would like to be able to use an oral form of medicinal marijuana. If Mr. Grow would like to save the families and children of Idaho may I suggest that he help to put money into Medicaid and our educational system.

In a state that touts individual rights why legislate a law that is bound to be broken? Let the adults of Idaho choose the way they want to live, not the people who don’t represent them.

PJ Piper, Kuna