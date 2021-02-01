Letters to the editor: Lack of leadership, government greed, Republican Party, freedom

Letters To Editor

Lack of leadership

I am deeply disturbed by our Republican legislators’ lack of leadership in dealing with COVID-19. The proposal to repeal Gov. Little’s emergency order is the latest chapter that disregards the seriousness of this pandemic. Ending the emergency order will prolong the pandemic through the loss of federal funds, slow vaccinations and delay getting business back to normal. Furthermore, many Republican “leaders” not only argued against a mask mandate, but promoted the “liberty” of not wearing a mask. Real leadership would have supported the governor and promoted voluntary compliance. Instead, many people resist masking up, leading to many more contracting COVID-19.

In perhaps the most egregious act, the Republican legislators did not support accommodating Muffy Davis and Sue Chew, two fellow members at high risk due to underlying health conditions. The reason — it would be technically difficult for them to participate remotely. Give us a break — many kindergartners have learned to attend school remotely. Where is the spirit of us all working together to get through this as quickly as possible?

It is a sad state of affairs when our Republican legislators all show no concern or leadership for the safety and welfare of our fellow Idahoans.

Carl Hoerger, Boise

Government greed

The movie Scarface gave us the “two lessons” of Frank Lopez. After nearly 40 years, they need an update. Lesson No. 1: Never underestimate the greed of the already wealthy. Lesson No. 2: It’s hard to get by, when they don’t care if you die. Don’t expect a lot of Republican help now that they will rediscover the deficit. Two trillion dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy is OK, $2 trillion in aid for those holding on by their fingernails is not. There IS a Deep State in this country. It is made up of the uber-rich greedheads who fund conservative politicians, lobbying firms and think tanks. You know, Wealthy Citizens United. They make sure that capital gains and investment income will always be treated more generously than wage income. They fight to ensure that abominations like “carried interest” and a cap on the income level requiring contributions to Social Security and Medicare is never touched. Their drug of choice is not white, it is green.

Scott Thomas, Eagle

Republican Party

Saturday’s guest opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr., “What’s it going to take to shock the GOP back to itself?” resonated with me. As an Idaho native who was raised Republican, these last four years I’ve felt like I don’t recognize the party. It seems that Donald Trump has led the GOP down a dark highway. Now that he is gone, they must decide if they will stay on that path or return to the principles of decency, honor and integrity.

My father taught me to be responsible and stand up for what was right, no matter the consequences. I see this impeachment as a final test of the GOP’s resolve. Will they do the right thing for democracy and the American people? Republican voters are watching and will not forget come the next election day.

Troy Pearse, Garden City

Freedom

In proposing to amend the state Constitution to make permanent a ban on currently illegal drugs, Scott Grow wants to “protect..Idaho” and states that “Idahoans respect the law and celebrate freedom,” yet he backs the removal of restrictions put in place by Gov. Little to protect Idaho. Grow is a member of the party that tolerates groups like Ammon Bundy’s “patriot” movement, made up of those who most assuredly do not “respect the law.” Does Mr. Grow protect my freedom to safely support businesses by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance? Only if I contend with the “freedom” given to anti-maskers.

Instead, Mr. Grow, ensure Idahoans can enjoy the “freedom” that comes from earning more than the federal hourly minimum wage, the “freedom” that comes from an education that ranks higher than 51st in spending and results in a declining “go-on rate” of 38% in 2020. This is the same person, however, who was against Medicaid expansion that provides the “freedom” of medical care.

Idaho needs “freedom” from lawmakers who waste our tax dollars by ignoring pressing issues while creating solutions in need of a problem.

Constance Carlson, Eagle