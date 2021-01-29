Letters to the editor: Sen. Grow, Gov. Little, Medicaid cuts

Letters To Editor

I would like to know who anointed C. Scott Grow as the moral authority for the state of Idaho. It is hard to understand how the Eagle voters continue to re-elect this self-righteous, my-way-or-the-highway state senator. Whenever the majority of Idahoans are in favor of a change and it does not align with his very conservative beliefs, he uses his self-righteous power to try to close out what the majority wants. First it was the change he sponsored to the initiative process, which was fortunately vetoed by Gov. Little. Now it is his misguided effort to preclude Idaho voters from passing a medical marijuana initiative by changing the state constitution.

Hopefully Idaho voters will wake up in the near future and elect officials who can hold their own personal beliefs but can also look beyond their own sanctimonious bias when proposing legislation that will have a lasting impact on the state.

Mark Hoffmann, Meridian

Thank you, governor

Congratulations to our Gov. Brad Little. A recent Wall Street Journal editorial has Idaho at the top of the states (tied with Utah) for protecting and recovering jobs during this past year. COVID-19 made it a difficult year on many fronts, but balancing the economy with the health and safety of the people was foremost. The governor did the job. He had MAGA fringies, liberals and others barking and complaining, but a pragmatic conservative of good judgment and with a steady hand at the wheel is just what Idaho needed. Congratulations and thanks.

Fred and Lynaire Banks, Moscow

Medicaid cuts

In February 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread around the United States, I was diagnosed with cancer. At 24-years-old, this came as a shock, but as I watched bills for chemotherapy and surgeries regularly top $10,000, I felt extraordinarily lucky that I still had a job that provided me with health insurance that would pay most of that cost. Now, as the pandemic continues to rage in our community, overwhelming hospitals and putting people out of work, Gov. Little wants to cut state Medicaid funding — one of the primary ways people out of work can gain affordable health insurance. Despite the fact that this year, Idaho’s Medicaid budget will be bolstered by over $100 million of federal funds and see a $63 million surplus, Little wants to make cuts that will leave many Idahoans with fewer affordable ways to protect themselves and their families. Whether it’s COVID-19 or cancer, I know that the cost of not having health insurance right now is too high for the average working family to endure. Brad Little and the rest of Idaho’s lawmakers should do what’s right and eliminate cuts to Medicaid.

Brendan Kehoe, Boise

Medicaid

It is irresponsible and immoral of our elected officials to consider cutting Medicaid, especially in the midst of a global pandemic when thousands of Idahoans are losing their jobs and relying on Medicaid as a safety net. Conservative fiscal policy should never come before the health and safety of our citizens. There is no compelling financial reason for this move. Federal relief funds will more than make up for any increased costs and studies by Close the Gap Idaho show a Medicaid surplus this year. I suspect our leaders never stop to put themselves in others’ shoes; to imagine if they or their family members faced job loss and health challenges with no way to cover costs. This issue crosses party lines. People are struggling in every district, every county. It is just wrong to leave people hurting and without support.

Rev. Sara LaWall, Garden City