Letters to the editor: Idaho Legislature, Muffy Davis, Diana Lachiondo, marijuana

Letters To Editor

Get to work, legislators

Dear Rep. Megan Blanksma and the Idaho Republican Caucus,

You’re finally in session, and the best thing you can do with your time is write legislation to change the balance of power and limit the governor’s emergency. In the middle of a pandemic with people dying, unemployment numbers high, and the need to procure and deliver more vaccine to the citizens of Idaho the best you can do is wrestle with the balance of power?

I support Gov. Little and the work he has done to respond to our emergency needs.

This looks really political and it doesn’t look like you, Republican caucus, are putting the present critical needs of the people of Idaho first. Shame on you. Get to work.

Marsha L. Bennett, Boise

Emergency powers

It’s wonderful to have our state senators and representatives back in the Capitol working for Idahoans; however, I am very concerned about House Concurrent Resolution 1 (HCR1) and Senate Concurrent Resolution 101 (SCR 101). These bills would restrict our current and future governors during emergencies when there needs to be quick action to save lives, property, and our economy.

Paralysis often occurs when too many people are working together to find the best path forward during a crisis. In an unprecedented situation like the coronavirus pandemic, there are hundreds of different perspectives and proposed solutions. That doesn’t sound reasonable at all! It makes sense to have one leader, who will consult with the best experts about the situation, and then make the hard decisions during an emergency.

Money matters during a pandemic. It is not sensible to create a law that would endanger critical funding that we might receive to deal with the challenges we face during this pandemic and future crises.

If passed, both resolutions will have unintended consequences as we deal with emergencies (fires, earthquakes) beyond this current public health pandemic. Contact your Idaho senator and representative to ask them to vote no on HCR1 and SCR 101.

Kayla Dodson, Boise

Muffy Davis and Diana Lachiondo

I was an elementary music teacher for 32 years, mostly in Idaho. I am privileged to call Diana Lachiondo and Muffy Davis former students. I taught Muffy in Ketchum and later, Diana in Boise. Even though my influence on their lives is most likely minimal, these two women have impacted my life in a huge way.

As children they were smart, motivated girls, and as adults, they are strong women who give back to their communities. They have selflessly committed their time and energy to the betterment of Idaho.

I am flabbergasted at the treatment they have received recently. First Diana, with the anti-mask protesters outside her home, and now, Muffy being told she cannot work remotely during legislative sessions, where the majority of Republicans refuse to wear masks. I am disheartened by this arrogance being paraded about as competent governing by our elected officials.

To Muffy and Diana: Thank you for your courage in taking on the challenges you have faced in striving to actuate policies beneficial to all Idahoans. Your dedication is a light that outshines all the small-minded people you’ve had to deal with.

You, ladies, are the lifeblood that flows through Idaho.

Marguerite Lawrence, Boise

Marijuana

It’s time to stop thinking about yourself and listen to what the people of the state of Idaho want for legalizing medical and recreational use of nature’s herb cannabis. Step out of the years it was falsely and incorrectly classified as being as dangerous as heroin. Ask yourself if that even makes sense. Think of all of the taxes Idaho is missing out on by its own citizens going to neighboring states to purchase it. Instead of punishing us for wanting a better option to medically treat ourselves for ailments other than swallowing pills and going into debt with this country’s horrible health system. Do a little research about the effects of alcohol vs. the effects of cannabis. Think about your citizens for once instead of your pocketbooks and do the right thing. It’s time. Look around, Idaho is surrounded by legal recreational cannabis states. You tax us for everything else, why not cannabis? Let my money stay local instead of going to Washington.

Regena Seward, Coeur d’Alene