Letters to the editor: Idaho legislators, impeachment, Medicaid, Gov. Little

Letters To Editor

Idaho legislators

The lunacy continues! Now, on top of efforts to undermine the governor and undo all efforts to control the pandemic, we have some legislators contemplating impeachment. More ill use of time that could be better spent working on more crucial issues that have a long-term benefit to all Idahoans — property tax relief and education funding, to name a few. While some aspects of the governor’s COVID-related measures may be in need of tweaking, he has, at least, implemented an action plan, instead of sitting on his thumbs as some legislators appear to be doing. I shudder to think where we would be, if he had taken no action at all — as inanely suggested by the right wing fringe. Rather than throwing up roadblocks and impediments, the legislature ought to be supporting the governor and finding ways to facilitate getting us all past these difficult times. And here’s a message to all those self-righteous, self-serving legislators who no longer believe they are servants of the public: “Look over your shoulder, there may be a recall effort with your name on it.”

James Miller, Boise

Support for governor

Gov. Little is angry because the legislature is attempting to strip him of his emergency declaration powers. I am angry, too. Gov. Little has followed the lawful and expedient path to secure funds from FEMA that the state of Idaho badly needs to prevail in this health emergency. It seems similar to someone doing the proper paperwork to ask for a grant and as the grant is being processed having someone else step in and cancel the request.

The governor’s emergency declaration powers are not about political power. They are about advancing the health care availability of every Idaho citizen during this pandemic. Many of our legislators are trying to politicize this important issue. Let’s unite to protect the health and well-being of Idaho citizens.

Gov. Little deserves a pat on the back for his efforts in the face of unreasonable resistance. Keep on doing the right thing, Governor!

Jean C. Stark, Boise

Owyhee Country

Just west of Treasure Valley across the state line is Oregon’s Owyhee Country.

Living here, I’ve managed land, improved habitats and hunted and fished there for 30-plus years.

That 2-plus million acres of mostly wild Oregon land links to Treasure Valley by migrating wildlife, Owyhee water irrigating Homedale farms, Boise River irrigating Oregon farms, and Oregonians marketing their cattle and onions here. Growing numbers of Idahoans recreate there. Leslie Gulch’s red rocks, Owyhee Reservoir’s boating and the rivers’ rafting, bass and brown trout have been discovered. Seeing more Idaho license plates than Oregon plates on back roads shows Idahoans are helping Malheur County’s economy, Oregon’s poorest.

Idaho communities and legislators agreed and legislated final resolution of our Owyhee Canyonlands and Boulder-White Clouds public land issues. Now, Oregon ranchers, conservationists and community leaders led by Sen. Ron Wyden have their own Malheur Community Empowerment for Owyhee Act (S.2828) plan to grow their economies and protect their wild places. I encourage Oregon and Idaho’s congressional delegations to work together for early 2021 passage of this bill so Idahoans and Oregonians can start benefiting from well-planned development and protected Owyhee wild places on both sides of the state line.

John Caywood, Eagle

Medicaid funding

Medicaid expansion costing more is a predictable situation, a consequence of no access to affordable medical services when it was first needed and unexpected COVID-19 expenses. Idaho lost the opportunity when the federal share of the cost would have been 100%. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially concerning health care. Idaho’s experience in cutting Medicaid services attempted to save a little but resulted in higher costs. Many of our Idaho businesses depend entirely on low wage and/or part-time workers and typically do not provide insurance benefits to their workers. The hard-working people employed by them are frequently in the expansion “gap,” with some even below the federal poverty level, covered by traditional Medicaid. Most of these people struggle to make a livable wage. Without Medicaid, they would not have access to affordable medical, mental health and/or disability services. Business depends on Idahoans to report to work and be healthy. Therefore, Medicaid and the expansion are important to Idaho business and Idaho. It is not appropriate to cut funding to Medicaid or Medicaid expansion. It is appropriate to find funding sources for these programs this year and work to fund them for the long haul.

Michael D. Sandvig, Idaho Falls

Legislative branch

The governor has confirmed what we’ve seen for so long about many Republican legislators: They will do and say anything to gain more power. Three equal branches of government? Not to listen to this legislature.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt: “The main branch of government is actually the legislative body ... because we have so many more people that need to work together.” So only numbers count?

Rep. Chad Christensen: “Our founders designed it to be this branch is the most powerful.” Where does it say that?

They want to diminish the roles of the executive branch and the courts. They are only interested in retaining their seats and fundraising. If they cared about their constituents, they’d be working on reducing property taxes, restoring cuts to education, and the many other issues that need addressing. Remember this before you vote them in again.

John Olden, Boise

Impeach Trump

I have sent the following to Sen. Jim Risch: Please hear and see the evidence that will be presented during the impeachment trial of former President Trump. Hear the cries of harm being directed toward the vice president (a fellow Republican) and the Speaker of the House. Review the pictures of your fellow senators lying on the floor hiding from the invaders of the Capitol. After that, attempt to justify a not guilty vote. Make Idaho proud and deny this man any opportunity to hold any office in his remaining years. Do not make a mockery of the oath I took in 1961 to defend the Constitution, the same one you took upon taking your current position.

Harold R. Brizee, Boise