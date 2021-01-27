Letters to the editor: Medical marijuana, Labrador, kneeling during the anthem

Letters To Editor

Puritanism

I have read Sen. C. Scott Grow’s proposed constitutional amendment banning all “psychoactive” drugs. Senator Grow reminds me of the late H.L. Mencken’s definition of “puritanism” — “The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.” I respectfully suggest that his issue may not be the largest or most urgent issue facing Idaho.

Jim DeWitt, Boise

Medical marijuana

Sen. C. Scott Grow is proposing a constitutional amendment that would ban medical marijuana forever in Idaho — even if the federal government legalizes it.

Sen. Grow’s medical marijuana prohibition amendment would ban any drug not legal now. Those drugs would never be legal, even if new medical science emerges about a drug, unless the FDA says so.

The catch is that the FDA can never regulate a plant. They can never approve medical marijuana.

Sen. Grow says medical and adult-use marijuana could be on the ballot, and he just wants to give Idahoans a third choice to vote “drug free.” But that’s the way the laws are now. Idahoans who want to be “drug free” could just vote no on those two initiatives.

Sen. Grow’s amendment proves he knows a majority of Idahoans would vote yes, so he wants to take that petitioning power out of their hands.

If all three pass, only the amendment would win, even if it gets fewest votes. Amendments outrank initiatives. And since only legislators can propose amendments, the people who passed medical and adult-use with more votes could never pass an initiative to repeal the prohibition amendment.

This is undemocratic. Vote no on SJR01.

Russ Belville, Caldwell, spokesperson, Idaho Citizens Coalition

Taking away marijuana option

Sen. C. Scott Grow is proposing a constitutional amendment that would ban medical marijuana forever in Idaho, even if it is eventually federally legalized. Polls show that roughly 75% of Idahoans support medical marijuana. This amendment shows that the legislature knows that Idahoans want and would pass a medical marijuana law, but they do not want them to have the option.

Why does Sen. Grow want Idahoans to suffer? I have watched relatives die from cancer and I wish they had relief in their fight, relief that could have come from medical marijuana. I hope that others battling cancer will be able to have that option someday. But they won’t if Sen. Grow gets his way.

Lauren Silva, Boise

Labrador appointment

Let the pearl-clutching begin!

John Zarian is up in arms about “cancel culture” in his 26 January Statesman letter because Primary Health was smart enough to distance themselves from a Republican (of course) who was arrogant enough to claim that “no one dies because they don’t have access to medical care” (Lewiston Town Hall Meeting 5 May 2017). I’m amazed that a medical care provider would select a science-denying anti-masker as their lobbyist, but at least they were willing to back away smartly when people noticed.

Of course, it’s equally incomprehensible that Labrador has been appointed to the Central District Health Board, given his anti-science stance and history of stunningly ignorant statements. But, then, this is Idaho, where all you need is a ‘R’ after your name to experience political success.

If my vomiting at yet one more piece of nonsensical Labrador news makes me seem “woke” to you, so be it.

Jeff Crowell, Meridian

Kneeling

I read the article about Ms. Loville taking a knee and the letter from Mr. Carr who notes that he had family who served. Well, my father served in the Pacific, my uncle served in Europe in WWII, and I served in Vietnam. I am quite tired of people, especially those who did not serve, using veterans as a prop to go after those with whom they disagree. Contrary to Mr. Carr’s assertion, I am sure that Ms. Loville and other athletes who take a knee in protest of police brutality and racism know exactly what the anthem, pledge and founding documents mean.

Standing for the anthem or waving the flag while assailing those who take a knee in order to stand up for “liberty and justice for all,” seems to me a hollow patriotism indeed. As a veteran and a fellow American, I support Ms. Loville and her compatriots and I join her in my unequivocal conviction that racism, in all it pernicious and overt forms, must be rooted out if we are ever to live up to the promise of America. All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.

Tim Teater, Boise