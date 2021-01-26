Letters to the editor: Transgender athletes, Idaho Legislature, Medicaid cuts

Letters To Editor

Transgender athletes

In a clear message, our devoted left wing president has shown his true colors and they are not red, white and blue. His edict not only allows, but requires, that biological female athletes (regardless of age) must compete against biological transgender males in every sport from the first grade to the casket. Yes indeed, you liberal Biden voters: Your hard work in creating Title 9 on behalf of girls sports equality is now in the trash can of history. Elections do indeed have consequences! It is a scientific fact that biological males retain their superior muscle strength regardless of sex change.

Last year’s Idaho Legislature passed a law doing the opposite, in an attempt to guarantee the fairness of girls sports. That law is now also in the trash can. This all in the name of “social equity.” This new phrase in the lexicon of socialist mind control, is the opposite of equality. It simply means that the “unwashed commoners” like us, get a defined amount of “equality,” while the powerful (government and their very rich supporters) get significantly more “equality” than we do.

Jim C. Harris, Boise

Needless power play

Gov. Little, thank you for your brave, heartfelt actions to protect the people of Idaho. Yes, you must retain the power to issue a state of emergency in Idaho. Yes, you must continue a state of emergency until the facts presented to you make it possible to end it. I support your efforts to look into the future. We do have a bright path with your leadership.

To our elected legislature, attempting to undermine Gov. Little’s leadership, you need to look into your hearts to determine if you are representing Idahoans or your own self interests. Why aren’t you helping him celebrate his achievements and supporting his effort to protect us? Why are you wasting valuable time and money in a needless power play at the expense of all Idahoans?

While you are looking deep into your hearts, search for compassion and good judgment. Not wearing masks and voting against Muffy Davis’ request to work remotely due to her health issues is shameful and dangerous. Get to work or go home.

Diane Ingersoll, Boise

Ignoring COVID-19

I have spent my entire professional career safeguarding individuals’ health. Not only are vaccines important but health behaviors are essential. Now we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, and I am shocked at some of our Idaho legislators ignoring proven behaviors in curbing the spread of COVID-19 by not wearing masks and further not allowing a colleague at high risk to vote remotely. There is a big push by many state legislators to stop our COVID-19 emergency status. We have never needed it more, especially with the pandemic not under control and new strains emerging. How many more have to die or, after COVID-19, live with debilitating side effects of the disease?

I sincerely hope they will consider the big picture. Ignoring COVID-19 will not make it go away. Their vote is a powerful tool; hopefully they will use it as such and not a weapon.

Carol Warnick, Eagle

Medicaid cuts

In a move that shocked many of his own supporters, Gov. Little recently proposed cutting Medicaid by up to $118 million. This includes cuts to the Medicaid expansion program and also to traditional Medicaid, which provides health care services primarily for children and seniors.

These cuts are totally unnecessary. Due to COVID-19 and pent-up demand for health care, Medicaid expansion is predicted to cost the state of Idaho roughly $29 million additional dollars in fiscal year 2022.

But here’s the truth that the governor is ignoring: The federal government has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by boosting Idaho’s Medicaid funding by over $100 million per year, and the Biden administration plans to continue this funding until 2022.

These federal relief funds will be more than enough to offset the increased costs of Medicaid. A recent budget analysis by Close the Gap Idaho predicts that by June of this year, the Medicaid budget will see a $63 million surplus.

It’s bad enough that our lawmakers would attempt to cut people’s health care during a time of so much economic uncertainty for so many Idaho families. It’s even worse that they would cut Medicaid at a time when there’s no financial reason to do so.

Luke Mayville, Boise