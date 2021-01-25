Letters to the editor: Emergency declaration, Idaho Legislature, cancel culture

Letters To Editor

Cancel culture

On Tuesday, Primary Health Medical Group had former congressman Raul Labrador registering as its lobbyist on medical issues. By Thursday, Primary Health had “changed its mind.” Why? Apparently, because it capitulated to pressure from local representatives of the “woke” mob. There is no place in Idaho for spineless corporations engaging in leftist “cancel” culture. Shame on Primary Health for its ill-considered action and for its implicit attack on all conservatives in Idaho. Let’s remember this the next time we choose a health care provider.

John Zarian, Eagle

Emergency declaration

On Jan. 22, I listened to the governor’s live update in regards to the state’s emergency declaration as a result of COVID-19. I am writing to express my full support for the governor’s emergency declaration, especially since it enables Idaho to access federal aid.

It is beyond my comprehension that fiscally responsible elected officials would even consider declining federal dollars — which would happen if the emergency declaration is rescinded.

To the honorable House and Senate Idaho legislators, please, in the interest of the health of all the citizens of Idaho, as well to uphold fiscal responsibility, maintain the emergency declaration. We all want the COVID-19 restrictions to be over as well as to get back to “normal.” Normal is around the corner; we’re tough, we can do it. To end the emergency declaration now to demonstrate our independence is exceedingly short sighted as well as fiscally irresponsible.

Roberta D’Amico, Boise

Support for governor

Because they want life to go back to “normal,” some legislators want to rescind Gov. Little’s executive orders and limit his order authority in the future. That doesn’t make sense. It’s like trying to make someone healthy by terminating his medications and not letting his doctor issue new prescriptions. Instead of arm-wrestling the governor for power, legislators should be grateful that Gov. Little listened to medical advisers, made tough decisions, and took the hits from those who think he did too much and those who think he did too little. If we really want to get back to normal, our best bet is to follow the science (masking, washing hands, and socially distancing) and get vaccinated until the virus can no longer find hosts to sicken.

Lindy High, Boise

Safety at the Legislature

I have two questions for the Idaho legislature. First, if those two legislators who need special consideration to vote from home were Republicans, would they still say no? Second question: What if they were men?

Wendy Stevens, Boise

Lesson from the past

Some years back we were challenged by another disease of epic proportions: AIDS/HIV. Like today, the Idaho legislature felt they must do something to appease a frightened constituency. Unfortunately, like today, their actions were based upon myth, ignorance and fear. Their proposed legislation was reactionary and punitive. The bill was sent to Gov. Cecil Andrus for signature.

I was the deputy attorney general for health issues at the time. The state epidemiologist begged me to secure him some time with the governor to discuss science vs. rumor. This was like an ensign barging in to tell the admiral what to do. But with the help of the governor’s secretary, the state epidemiologist got his 15 minutes. The bill was vetoed.

Later that year I ran into Cece. He remembered the incident and thanked me profusely for saving his bacon. Time had shown the legislation would have been a totally embarrassing disaster.

The current legislature’s rush to assume control over current COVID-19 issues and future emergencies is no less fraught with danger. I hope the current governor will heed a lesson from the past.

Michael Stoy, Boise