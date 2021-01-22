Letters to the editor: Overreaction at inauguration, COVID-19 relief, Trump, legislative testimony

Letters To Editor

Overreaction

The inauguration is over so I looked for all the riots from Republicans that posed such a national danger that an army of 25,000 National Guard troops were called in to protect the Capitol.

After doing a Google search the only specific I could find was a story of one Trump protester showing up.

So we have 25,000 troops to protect the nation from one peaceful protester. It would be funny if it were not so pathetic.

This move was indeed an overreaction from fear, as are most moves on the left.

The small percentage of the protesters who breached the Capitol are a black mark on the right. Yes, it resulted in two deaths, though the media grouped in an additional three who died from health conditions.

Compare that to the dozens of deaths, thousands of injuries and billions of dollars of damage from the recent protests from the left.

Trump offered the assistance from the national government to contain them but was refused by leftists, but by George they are willing to use the full power of the USA to protect Democrats from one man.

Joseph Dewey, Boise

COVID-19 relief

I am relieved that Washington politicians finally passed COVID relief in December. That law includes key provisions that will help workers and families put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.

But the help won’t last long. These provisions will expire soon — some within weeks — pushing millions of Americans back under the immediate threat of hunger and eviction. Congress must not again wait until the last minute to get something done.

President-elect Biden has outlined an aggressive plan to meet this moment, a large COVID recovery package that helps renters avoid eviction, boosts food assistance through SNAP, and reduces rising poverty for low-income workers and families by expanding the EITC and Child Tax Credit.

I call on our members of this new Congress to immediately start working with him to finalize legislation that ensures that all Americans, and our economy, make it out of this crisis better than we were before.

Kristal West, Boise

What if he lied?

To my MAGA family and friends:

You put all of your political and even spiritual worldviews upon one man, Donald Trump.

Well, what if he lied?

Would it then still have been worth it to have shattered your relationships with family, friends, neighbors, church, city, state and country in his name?

If he lied would it still have been worth it?

Eric Gironda, Boise

Trump and Russia

Paul Dacher’s letter attacking Angela Davis for being a Communist was a bit like the pot calling the kettle black. For four years, the U.S. has been under the thumb of a man who colluded with a Communist KGB colonel and yet Dacher said nothing.

Instead of attacking Angela Davis, Dacher should be asking what do the Russians have on Trump? Why won’t Trump allow the intelligence services to participate in his secret phone calls to Putin? What is Trump hiding?

In the same issue, David Head criticized the great Bob Kustra for having dared to criticize that right wing robot Russ Fulcher. In October 2019, Fulcher and about two dozen other Republican frat boys stormed into a classified meeting to prevent testimony possibly incriminating of Trump.

And despite Trump having incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, Fulcher still voted for him in House certification of the presidential election.

So, yes, Dr. Kustra was well within his rights to criticize Russ Fulcher who is just another in the long line of sad excuses for representatives from the First Congressional District.

Gary L. Bennett, Boise

Testifying at the Legislature

As an Idaho resident, I am grateful for the possibility to make my voice heard by attending and testifying at public hearings in the Idaho Statehouse.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is absolutely necessary that the democratic process continue to function as intended, including public input into policy making. Absent an enforced mask mandate inside the Statehouse, virtual access is truly needed, so that citizens who would normally come to the Statehouse to testify may still do so without risking their health.

To keep the process transparent: 1) There must be a way to sign in virtually, so record can be kept of public participation, and one’s likelihood to be called on is the same as for those physically present. 2) Provision must be made for tracking whether the attendee is for or against the matter under debate. 3) Legislators must be able to see the volume of distance participation in real time and later.

In short, the public must still feel free to attend legislative hearings, to become better informed and ensure that their elected representatives are aware of their views.

Our legislature must continue to protect channels of public input into the democratic process.

Julie Hoefnagels, Boise

Favorite Son

Some folks are born to wave the flag, They’re red, white and blue and when the band plays “Hail to the Chief” they point the cannon at you, Lord. It ain’t me, I ain’t no senator’s son, it ain’t me, it ain’t me, ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate one. CCR put this song out in 1969 and it is called, “Fortunate Son.” If you haven’t heard it, look it up, read the words and listen to it. The song was like a shout out about the Vietnam War and the draft. Trump had the gall to play this Wednesday as he was leaving after the election. He was a fortunate son in every sense of the word. His dad paid off the draft board and got him classified because of bone spurs. Not just once, but several times. Shame on all of you who believed all his lies. My hope is that he will finally be seen for what he is, a bully and a coward.

Rex Robert McCoy, Boise