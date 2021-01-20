Letters to the editor: Davis visit, Biden Cabinet, Labrador, Bob Kustra

Letters To Editor

Angela Davis

On Jan. 15, the Statesman carried a story regarding the cancellation of a speaking engagement by Angela Davis at Boise State, along with other events associated with the Martin Luther King holiday. The invitation of Ms. Davis to speak at an event honoring a human rights activist is, to say the least, bizarre. Ms. Davis, as the article notes, is a Communist. She became a cult hero in East Germany, traveling there and receiving honors from the dictatorship. During a visit to East Germany, she laid a wreath at a memorial honoring an East German border guard killed trying to prevent a citizen from fleeing to the west. Davis said, “We mourn the deaths of the border guards who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their socialist homeland” and “When we return to the USA, we shall undertake to tell our people the truth about the true function of this border.” Davis also received honors from the Soviet Union. The MLK, Jr. Living Legacy Committee should be ashamed to have invited an advocate of state oppression as part of the celebration of the legacy of King.

Paul Dacher, Eagle

Approve Cabinet

It behooves the Republican senators to quickly approve President Joe Biden’s proposed Cabinet members. They need to support democracy instead of party only and focus on what makes our government function. America must have Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, Director of National Intelligence, Ambassador to the U.N., National Security Advisor, and all proposed cabinet members approved as quickly as they rammed through the Supreme Court Justice while neglecting to take care of the pandemic!

Sheila Robbins, Boise

Labrador appointment

Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson, Ada County commissioners, should resign after appointing Labrador, a lawyer and politician, to the Central District Health board instead of Dr. Blue, a known disease specialist in this time of COVID. Shame on you, Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson. This is a totally political appointment, and we the citizens are hurt by it. You are to represent all the people of Ada County and you have not done that so it is for you to resign and take Labarador with you. Labrador does not believe in wearing masks. How does that protect us in Idaho with that kind of nonsense. Congrats to Commissioner Kendra Kenyon for understanding the need for science. Labrador, do us a favor and resign and put Dr. Blue on the CDH board.

Corinne K. Mitchell-Samson, Boise

Bob Kustra

Bob Kustra recently called for the resignation of Rep. Russ Fulcher.

This is so predictable. Over the past four years, Kustra has continually attacked President Trump and all who dare to support him. This is the former President of Boise State writing a hit piece on a state Representative based purely on his highly obvious and biased political view. Where is the calm and balanced pursuit of truth we should expect from a high ranking former educator who is given the privilege of writing a weekly opinion in Idaho’s largest newspaper? The “woke” Mr. Kustra is not satisfied with seeing Trump leave office, but he wants to punish those like Rep. Fulcher who have a different political view from his own. It is sad that Kustra, who moved here from Illinois, and who has been treated so well by Idahoans, has in turn insulted so many of us on a regular basis with his articles in the Statesman. I was raised in Idaho among the freedom loving conservative people that have made this a great place to live. In these trying times, I hope that Kustra will drop the hurtful partisanship and write about unity and moving forward.

David Head, Eagle