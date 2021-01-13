Letters to the editor: Impeachment, Idaho legislative session

Letters To Editor

Impeachment

With only a few days to go, President Trump has conceded! He’s down and headed toward the door! But the athletic Washington football players have been hit by the pandemic virus! If it’s not COVID-19, something is making many leading Democrats sick!

I believe it is sick that the kind, loving, want-to-unite-our-country Democrats would kick our president in the backside on the way out the door with impeachment.

As our black friend said a few years back, “Can’t we just show a little kindness?” Or, as Jesus said, we are to love our enemies.

I’m beginning to think Schumer, Pelosi and Nader need to be quarantined! Could their sickness be caused by the water? I hope Biden won’t drink the water!

Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise

Derangement syndrome

It seems to me a majority of the country cannot hold a rational conversation with each other. I see two types of Derangement Syndrome (DS). The majority of the left half of the country, say 40%, show signs of Trump DS, while a large minority of the right half, say 20%, show signs of what I call Stolen Election DS. That is maybe 60% of the country who cannot think rationally about the subject of their syndrome. Thus: Trump will start a war in a desperate attempt to cling to power; or Vice President Pence has joined the election stealing conspiracy.

The only escape from this madness I see is an attitude of humility and tolerance. We are, each and every one of us, imperfect and fallible human beings. This realization should inspire us to humility about our own positions, and tolerance about those who disagree with us. In this spirit we should apply the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you. If you plan an attack on your political opponents, think about how you would feel under that same attack.

Kenneth Ballard, Boise

Legislative session

As Idaho prepares for a legislative session like none other in our history, we need clear thinking and a smart plan to face the ongoing health crisis. Must we risk being infected — or worse — to participate? It will not be possible to have a legislative session “as usual.” We saw an opening act of mob rule this summer in Boise. On Jan. 6, in Washington D.C., domestic terrorists raised the ante, responding to direct incitement from the president and his supporters. Five are dead as a result of the mob violence.

That toll is bad enough, but it pales in comparison to the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 1,500 lives in Idaho. The unlawful few cannot be permitted to shout down the people and their elected representatives.

State leaders have the power to modify the timing and circumstances of the session to protect Idahoans’ lives, and yes, liberty. Governor Little, Speaker Bedke, President Pro Tem Winder and our other leaders need to act now to support and defend our Constitution, and its call to “promote our common welfare.”

Thomas von Alten, Boise

Go home, legislators

The Idaho legislators, a group of 105, are meeting in the state Capitol Building without a mask mandate.

This is a super spreader event for many months. This session endangers the legislators, their staff, the media and the citizens of Boise. This reckless and careless behavior by our elected officials should be condemned and not tolerated. While many other state legislatures across the country are successfully meeting virtually, the Idaho Legislature chooses not to do so. Even Idaho Gov. Brad Little has asked the Legislature to wear masks calling the Idaho Capitol building a “petri dish environment for the spread of the CoVid virus.”

What will be the outcome of this careless and reckless behavior? There will most likely be an outbreak of the virus within those meeting in the Capitol building, some will be stricken with the virus and possibly some will die. Those infected will spread the virus to Boiseans and the spread of the virus will stretch the resources of our local health care system.

Idaho legislators — go home, meet virtually, and act as if you care about Idahoans.

Barbara Elliott, Boise