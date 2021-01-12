Letters to the editor: Vaccines, riot, relief funds

Letters To Editor

Mass vaccinations

It’s time for mass vaccinations. We are in the middle of a pandemic disaster, and the state and health districts are treating vaccinations as if we are in the flu season.

Up to now having institutions (clinics, hospitals) administer shots has worked only because we limited the eligible recipients to institutions of health care. Nor is it time for Walgreens/CVS to run small clinics with limited hours and staff. As the state transitions to Phase IB and beyond, it’s time to move to large venues so that we can get as many shots in the arm as possible.

Use the funds from the federal government to set these up utilizing allied health care (paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, vet techs, etc.). We need expediency now. Use software now developed to set up online appointments at large venues like Expo Center and Idaho Center. I have been a paramedic for 27 years and a county emergency manager for 14 years in two states. It’s time for state and county EOCs to implement their plans.

Time is of the essence.

Sherrie Collins, Kuna

If not now, when?

What would it take for our legislators to invoke laws and statutes to remove a president for his/her actions? It seems it would have to be more than 25,000-plus lies, traitorous contact with international enemies, financial corruption, billions of dollars for his corporate friends and himself, massive unemployment and poverty, assaults and penalties to anyone who disagrees with him, doing nothing to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths of American citizens, ballooning the national debt by $8 trillion, inciting a riot and invasion of our Capitol, initiating and encouraging racism, embracing enemies of America and other assaults on our national interest.

This letter is not for the 40% of Republicans who reportedly believe everything Trump says is the gospel truth and everything Democrats say is untrue and bad. You are to be ignored, not feared. You are, hopefully, already as destructive as you will get. Those Republicans who ARE patriots know the country has a leader who will not embarrass and betray you.

Charles E. Tate, Garden City

Sick, uneasy feeling

If you voted for the Republican presidential candidate last November, what were you feeling January 6, as you watched a mob storm the U.S. Capitol? As you saw the insurrectionists break glass windows and doors, ransack & loot offices and pose for selfies to post online, what was your gut reaction?

Did you feel justified as the “protesters” broke into the Capitol complex trying to stop the certification of the 50 states’ electoral votes and the peaceful transition of power. Or did you feel horrified that “our Capitol” was criminally violated by an unruly mob, urged on by weeks of lies from the current White House occupant and his supporters?

If you didn’t get a sick, uneasy feeling in the pit of your stomach, seeing this happen in our country, perhaps you’ve been gradually numbed and blinded. How? By years of being told over and over again that you should not believe what your eyes were seeing and your ears were hearing. What will it take to restore you to your senses?

Arlene Studer, Eagle

Act of kindness

What a year 2020 has been. The pandemic, rampant racism and a lethargic administration. Capped off by a mob of Trumpers and conspiracy theorists that thought it was okay to storm and vandalize the capital of the United States. Better days are in sight, but there is still a lot of folks out there that are hurting and need help to make it to those better days. The spouse and I just received our $600 stimulus checks today. We are both retired and planned well for our golden years, so we are living comfortably, and paying our bills is not a issue. That’s why we both feel a bit guilty accepting this money and have decided to donate it to charity and big tips when we do eat out (carryout at this time). I would challenge other folks, retired or not to do the same. Let’s help make sure that everyone has a better 2021. I guarantee this act of kindness will make you feel much better than a new pair of shoes.

Randy Harris, Caldwell