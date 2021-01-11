Letters to the editor: Capitol insurrection

Character matters

An epiphany occurred in our nation ironically on the same day as the Feast of the Epiphany.

This epiphany was striking, as our nation’s Capitol was besieged with Trump supporters resulting in four deaths, vandalism and Confederate and Trump flags paraded throughout the premises. Trump encouraged the march after inciting his supporters with false claims of a stolen election.

America’s epiphany is a recognition of the importance of character in leadership manifested through the actions of a narcissistic president. Political affiliation and issues must be seen in the light of character in leadership.

During the Trump presidency many chose silence observing evil in leadership as a narcissist is only concerned with issues to the extent that it will glorify or preserve self. Silence was especially hurtful for many of us when it remained so deafening within our faith communities.

Know that a narcissistic leader can clothe himself within the dark confines of any political party. Germany’s Conservative Party provided a lesson for the world with its embracing Hitler and the Nazi Party in the 1930s.

Both Republican and Democratic parties remain susceptible and must recognize that embracing evil in leadership never results in a greater good. Character matters.

Bob Fontaine, Boise

Idaho legislators

Idaho’s congressional and Senate members’ silence on actions taken by the leader of the armed insurrection against America is telling and has permanently stained their credibility and ability to represent Idaho where the majority of citizens find the actions taken by Mr. Trump and others deplorable. Issuing boiler plate statements condemning the violence is not enough. In the words of a top Republican leader: “Mr. Trump organized the mob, Mr. Trump incited the mob, and Mr. Trump sent the mob to the building.” Each statement Idaho’s delegation has released notes that those involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. So sirs, what is your plan for Mr. Trump? Why have you not spoken out to defend the rule of law against the leader of the mob? The longer you remain silent is a tacit acknowledgment of support and darkening the blood stains on your hands.

What is your plan to execute your oaths of office to defend America from enemies both foreign and domestic?

Jim Gergens, Boise

Wisconsin results

In response to the letter from Andi Elliot, claiming that Wisconsin had violated its own election law during the last election:

“Further, Texas’s claims have no merit. It states no claim under the Electors Clause, equal protection, or due process, and its basic arguments about how Wisconsin state law works are flat out wrong.” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

“At the end of the day, nothing in this case casts any legitimate doubt that the people of Wisconsin lawfully chose Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to be the next leaders of our great country.” Wisconsin Supreme Court majority opinion

More than 50 court cases were filed alleging voting fraud and/ or misconduct. All were dismissed for lack of evidence.

After all of this, if you still won’t accept the result that Joe Biden won the election you might be watching too much Faux News or other right wing nonsense

“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and moral, then it is not a party: it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” Dwight Eisenhower

Richard P. Ringelstetter, Boise

Rep. Simpson

Rep. Simpson, I have followed your political career from the beginning as you served Idaho well in the Idaho legislature starting in 1984. You were the humble fellow who along with other solons shaved your head in solidarity with another legislator who was battling cancer, as I recall.

That was a humble man who elicited my respect and vote.

Now that Idahoans have witnessed the assault on the Capitol and our democracy, I have reflected on the silence from you during Trump’s disastrous term. You had an opportunity to modify the president’s behavior – at least try – and to guide Idaho Republicans and others by your fearless words and actions. (Too much to ask?)

Instead, you were silent. You became complicit.

Achieving political power is intoxicating, isn’t it? One can destroy one’s soul in the effort. Your soul is in tatters, but then, so is our democracy.

Terry L. Gilbert, Boise