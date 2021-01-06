Letters to the editor: Vaccines, solar power

Letters To Editor

Vaccines

My wife is just short of 70, and I am 70 years old and my mother-in-law is older. We have been told since March that those younger than 65 are having a survival rate of 99%, and those over 65 are dying at a much greater rate. This now being true and with a newer strain with a rate of spread about 70% faster, we now see on the Idaho government website that we are scheduled for February and April for the vaccine. We are being told that the right thing to do by doctors that the older must be vaccinated first to save their lives. We would ask that those reading these letters go to the above website, find the vaccine schedule and look down through the schedule, and if you agree with it, say nothing, but if you don’t, please urge our Idaho government to reprioritize the schedule to protect those of us who probably will never make it to the scheduled date of vaccination. We have all three been following all the CDC guidelines since day one in March! Masks, sanitize, 6 feet, stayed home.

Robert Earl, Meridian

Idaho Power

I read the story in the Statesman regarding Idaho Power’s desire to lower the compensation rate for its solar customers. I am continuously surprised at Idaho Power’s response to the solar industry. Solar is the future, and Idaho Power should embrace it or it will end up a loser. Idaho Power has monopoly power granted and regulated by the state of Idaho to serve its customers, not to maximize profits for investors.

I believe Idaho Power should create incentives and use this as an opportunity to lead the way into this future at the urging of the Idaho Public Utility Commission. Of course, in creating customer incentives, it must also maintain its economic viability, that is, maximize its profits within the context of the PUC’s regulatory authority.

I don’t know the options Idaho Power has, but its customers have several that will only increase as technology advances. One customer option that is available today is to purchase batteries and store excess power and use it as necessary and access Idaho Power electricity only as needed. That is the direction that Idaho Power is pushing its solar users today, and not back to grid electricity. That is not the future Idaho Power wants.

Frank Gallant, Boise

Vaccinations

I am writing out of frustration at the lack of planning by Central Health District to vaccinate people against COVID-19. I am a health care worker in solo practice and getting vaccinated has been impossible. The CDH informed me they did not have a plan for me and to “check back” by calling or watching local news and their website. St. Luke’s and local community health centers informed me that their vaccine was only for employees; they referred me again to the CDH. According to coronavirus.idaho.gov and the Idaho Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee meetings, so far only about one-fourth of the vaccine sent to Idaho has been administered. Why aren’t vaccines being given more quickly to health care workers like me? The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and CDH have known for months that a vaccine would likely be available in December, yet they are still NOT ready to utilize it. If Idaho does not timely administer our allotment of vaccines from the federal government, future allocations may be shipped to better organized states. Idahoans are going to remain mired in the pandemic if our health agencies do not implement an immediate plan for vaccination.

Shellie Oakley, Boise