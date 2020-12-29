Letters to the editor: Masks and the economy, Idaho students, essential workers, vaccine

Letters To Editor

Masks and the economy

NNU economist Peter Crabb’s article about unintended economic consequences of “mask mandates” printed here Dec. 17 asserts two erroneous notions. First, he says that in the absence of an “evil corporation to condemn,” negotiating a response to a virus “becomes even more difficult,” quite literally saying that negotiation without someone to blame is often futile. True, scapegoating stiffens tribal unity, but because of its hurtful nature, also prevents what we might call inter-tribal consensus, the life blood of our democracy. Professor Crabb’s second mistake is to assert that mask mandates, specifically and singularly, could frighten people away from stores, further crippling the economy. Could a mask mandate frighten us more than overflowing ICUs, desperate pleas of nurses, and the daily death toll already have? I question the wisdom and necessity of writing an article proposing that a mask mandate could harm the economy by adding to our fear. A mandate would encourage many and anger others and under our current circumstances, augment the terror of almost no one.

Gordon Counsil, Caldwell

Idaho students

Idaho students have taken the brunt of the pandemic, lost their sports seasons and countless school functions that foster lifetime friendships. Most of us can’t imagine what they’ve gone through emotionally. That’s why we’ve started an online petition to help restore their eligibility for sports. The oversight body for high school sports is the IHSAA. One of their rules is 8-8-2, which limits every student-athlete to 8 consecutive semesters of eligibility beginning their first semester Freshman year. This year, many students have been denied the chance to participate in sports and performing arts. It was a lost year. We want to make sure these two semesters are not counted against athletic eligibility for students who have been enrolled in classes. If it takes that student more than 8 semesters to finish high school, they should still be able to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities. Given the emotional toll and the decline in many students’ enthusiasm to continue with school, we believe protecting their right to participate in sports and other activities is the least we can do. The IHSAA should retroactively suspend Rule 8-8-2, for calendar 2020, so it does not count against a student’s eligibility.

Geoffrey Surbeck, Boise

High-skilled workers

Our Idaho Senators, Crapo and Risch, have dismayed me. Earlier this month, they did not vote against S386, “Fairness for High-skilled Immigrants Act of 2020.” This bill allows foreign tech workers to immigrate to our country with the clear goal of undercutting our own citizens. It allows foreign engineers, technologists, computer programmers to displace our own middle-class citizens’ jobs. Big business profits and American families lose.

This shows us who our elected officials are really working for: Big Business and cheap, foreign labor at the expense of our own citizens. Say “No!” to Big Tech and others who profit from cheap foreign labor. Let’s hope the president vetoes this travesty. Let’s get “Fairness for High-skilled Americans!”

Marie Collet, Boise

Essential workers

I am a 75-year-old single woman with pre-existing conditions. I understand that I am in the next COVID-19 vaccine group along with “essential workers.” Make no mistake, I will get the vaccine ASAP. But I would like to provide my definition of an “essential worker”: “Anyone who cannot work from home.” I want them to be there when I need or want them to help me. Be it at the grocery store, the hardware store, the restaurant, the delivery truck. I will wait until I know that all of those “essential workers” have been vaccinated before I step forward. Thank you to all of you who show up when asked and keep us all functioning as normal as possible, you are truly essential.

Eileen Lawall, Boise

Vaccine

The hypocrisy and lack of leadership shown by Senator Mark Rubio and other Republican Congressmen jumping to the front of the line to get their coronavirus vaccine is grotesque. After dismissing the virus as a hoax and encouraging the anti-makers they are now pigs at the trough. The Republican vaccine roll out plan: Phase I this winter and spring vaccinate the rich. Phase II this summer and fall vaccinate the poor. It is the same as everything else, the non-working rich get the best, the working poor get the scraps.

Kurt Smith, Boise