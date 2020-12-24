Letters to the editor: Swastikas, Texas lawsuit

Letters To Editor

Anne Frank Memorial vandalism

Aloha! Just saw the news of the Anne Frank Memorial being vandalized by swastikas — made me cry. So, in a World War, with the swastika against our great nation, we actually have humans in the United States of America promulgating Nazism, white supremacy, etc.? Good God, what has this outgoing administration wrought on democracy and humanity? I am scared for this great nation, every single one of us has immigrant roots, minus the Native Americans (but we could go back far enough...). Please humans, be human; Christians, read your Bible and listen to Jesus Christ, not the pastor that seeks to control you and your vote. Please, for the descendants of those who gave their lives, for our children and grandchildren, stop this hate and make our nation what it was envisioned to be!

Michael Pacheco III, Hakalau, Hawaii

Texas lawsuit

Reps. Fulcher and Simpson signed onto the Texas lawsuit against battleground states. The popular refrain: call them seditious for seeking to overturn a national election by invalidating millions of legal votes. Many Republican in this state may disregard this argument outright because they believe Trump won the election. I understand that nothing will change their minds, despite the Supreme Court’s most conservative justices saying that even if the case had been heard, they would have ruled against the plaintiffs, and despite Trump and his allies being 1-58 in election-related cases. However, maybe those Trump supporters will appreciate this argument: Reps. Fulcher and Simpson signed on to a lawsuit in which one state sought to attack four other states — three with GOP legislatures — for the laws those states have implemented. Do these seem like representatives you want? Representatives who would create precedent for a state like California to file a lawsuit against Idaho for the laws the Idaho Legislature puts forth? These men have stomped their polished shoes on states’ rights by attaching their names to this lawsuit. Republicans should seek to elect better representatives — perhaps people who care about protecting the beliefs of those they represent.

Caleb Crim, Boise

Pledge allegiance

To our GOPs who joined Texas’ attempt to deny the will of our fellow countryman: Teachers are required by Idaho to offer the Pledge of Allegiance to students with HB309. Section 33-1602 requires our instruction includes the Pledge of Allegiance. Here is that pledge (with some added explanations):

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America (not your political party), and to the republic for which it stands (a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives), one nation (not republican vs. democrat) under God (not Donald Trump), indivisible (don’t try to separate us), with liberty and justice for all (including people who believe and vote differently than you).

I do not see how your amicus to SCOTUS honors that pledge to Idahoans and our fellow Americans. I would love to hear from you so I can explain better to my students how your actions respect the Pledge of Allegiance.

Debbie Lichter, Kuna, an Idaho public school teacher

States’ rights

Imagine this nightmare scenario: The legislature of California meets this year and passes a bill to this effect: “It is clear to us that Idaho’s voting system is ‘unfair’ and ‘rigged’ due to the overwhelming dominance of one party. We, therefore decree, that in future Idaho state elections, any vote for a Democratic candidate will be counted as double, thereby bringing balance and just representation.”

Can you imagine the outcry! So why did Reps. Simpson and Fulcher, Gov. Little, Lt. Gov. McGeachin and more than a dozen Idaho legislators join the ill-fated Texas lawsuit? Had any of them consulted Attorney General Wasden, he would have told them… “I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s Legislature and governor,” “Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.” These elected officials were willing to sacrifice Idaho’s sovereignty on the altar of their worship of Donald Trump and his autocratic, undemocratic and self-serving leadership. Their clear violation of their oath of office demands that they resign immediately.

Kevin Thienes, Boise