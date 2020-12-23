Letters to the editor: Republicans, mask mandate, PPP loans, swastika stickers

Letters To Editor

Republicans

I am a registered Republican but will be changing my registration. I am truly an independent and vote for the person, not the party affiliation, but can no longer call myself a Republican.

Despite the lack of any evidence, despite the indisputable math that Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes, 126 House Republicans, including representatives Fulcher and Simpson of Idaho, joined in support of a lawsuit that tries to overthrow a democratic election. By their support, they are also giving away Idaho’s right and responsibility to determine how we hold our elections. If Texas is allowed to dictate outcomes of elections in states other than Texas, they or some other state may come for Idaho’s election results next time.

I didn’t think the GOP could possibly sink any lower, but these elected officials wanted to undermine the very election that carried them to office. Our governor and lieutenant governor joined in support of this real attempt to steal the election from the American people.

These Republicans that signed onto this lawsuit did not uphold their oath to support and defend the Constitution, and instead chose to subvert the Constitution and undermine public trust in our sacred democratic institutions.

Steve Benner, Boise

Mask mandate needed

Idaho is in for a world of hurt and sorrow unless something is done immediately to protect the citizenry from getting COVID-19. I don’t want to regurgitate facts already public. Idaho is at or near top of all the COVID-19 “bad” lists nationally. People from 60s to 90s die every day in eastern Idaho. Sure, we have vaccine for providers, but it will be months before 90% of population is protected. In the meantime, cases remain at high levels, hospitals are near the breaking point, and people die. I didn’t even mention the fact older citizens have been in self-quarantine for months or the regulations put in place by Board of Health.

So what are we doing wrong?

I believe it is because a significant number of people refuse to mask up. There is 0 leadership on this in Idaho. If you do a little research, you will find the state, health departments, cities and counties all seem to have the authority to issue COVID-19 orders. The Legislature needs to fix this. This is an emergency. The governor needs to step up, take the reins of responsibility and issue a mask mandate statewide. Anything less spells disaster.

John Scott, Chubbuck

PPP loans

When the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in March, the law stated that any loan forgiveness provided to qualifying employers under the program would be excluded from the borrower’s taxable income.

However, at the direction of the Treasury Department, the IRS issued Notice 2020-32 specifying expenses paid with PPP loans that are forgiven will not be tax-deductible.

How this would impact me?

Absent new legislation, if I had A $100,000 PPP loan used for payroll expenses in 2020 that are not deductible (per the IRS Notice) could result in an increased tax bill to my company of $25,000 or more!

I ask you to support legislation to ensure employers are provided with tax deductibility of expenses paid for with forgiven PPP loans as intended by Congress.

Joan Stephens, Meridian

Swastika stickers

The recent swastika defacing of our precious Anne Frank Memorial in Boise was disgusting and horrendous and a disgrace to the reputation of Idaho as being “Too Great for Hate.” The message appended to the swastikas that “we are everywhere” meaning the Neo-Nazis, serves as an important reminder to all of us of the vital need for vigilance, education and action to defend human rights, while opposing anti-Semitism, racism, and all forms of bigotry and hatred. Members of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force are responding to this incident by sending contributions to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, (wassmuthcenter.org) to help with their valuable work. Others may want to join in this effort. Let us be united and active in the cause for justice for all, including human rights organizations, religious organizations, civic and social organizations, political organizations, and all Idaho individuals. We, too, are everywhere! Together we can stand strong and make a difference.

Joann Muneta, Moscow, chair, Latah County Human Rights Task Force