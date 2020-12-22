Letters to the editor: Masks, Labrador, Boise’s future

Letters To Editor

Follow the rules

Whenever I go into a business establishment, of any kind, I may have to follow certain rules established by that business: debit card only, only certain credit cards allowed, show ID, limits on purchases, make reservations, hours of operation, etc. And under current conditions, wearing a facial covering and maintaining distance from others. I don’t look at all of this as government intrusion, but the “cost” of doing business. So, if that “cost” includes wearing a mask and keeping distance, it is a cost of doing business and that is what I do if I expect to conduct business in a normal and rational manner. It is called common sense and good judgment and that seems to be sorely lacking these days.

Excellent article on rationing during the war years. I grew up during that time and remember it well. Air raid blackouts, father gone, victory garden, one pair of shoes to last the school year, usually Keds, which ended up as a bunch of holes held together with cloth and string, raising chickens for meat and eggs and goats for milk and the list goes on.

Masks? Distance? Piffle!

Glenn R. Neklason, Caldwell

No solutions

I saw Mr. Labrador’s cry of anguish and “yellow journalism” published in the Statesman on Dec. 18. Mr. Labrador wants us to believe that he was mask-free only momentarily at the mall. Yet, he participated in casting his electoral ballot for Trump with no mask next to the always maskless lieutenant governor. Also forgotten are the lessons of World War II, which he misreads. The government then ordered blackouts in the coastal cities so that enemy bombers would have no easy targets. Gasoline, butter, sugar and the like were all rationed. And personal freedom was really impacted when men were drafted and put in uniform. Then, in a splendid non-sequitur, Mr. Labrador says, “We can unite to stop this pandemic . . .” without providing a clue as to his solution. This is consistent with the Republican lack of ideas on a health care system for this country. They have been promising a solution for the last 12 years without producing one.

Linda Whipple, Boise

Do the right thing

I am trying to support Gov. Little. I think I understand the tough position he (and other decision makers) are in. I wish his “do the right thing” mantra would work. But, it’s not.

The rationale in the governor’s last press conference for not considering a mask mandate was that Idahoans outside Boise don’t want to take orders from Boise. He is most probably right. However, I doubt Lincoln County in eastern Washington state is any more interested in taking orders from Olympia than Bingham County is interested in taking orders from Boise.

With a population of approximately 50,000, they have had 30 cases reported in the last 14 days, according to the local health jurisdiction for Lincoln County. Bingham County, with a slightly lower population, had 32 cases in the last reporting date for the Southeastern Idaho Health District.

Ron Tucker, Boise

Where’s Boise Going?

Oh good! More affordable housing on the way. Even better, out of town developer.

Seattle was a great place when I lived there 50 years ago. Have you been there recently? Is that what you want for Boise?

Taxation is structured to benefit businesses. That must be good. It creates new jobs. More people, new subdivisions, new schools, more cops, more firemen, wider roads, new roads. Broader tax base? Why do taxes go up so much then?

Quality of life is eroding. What for? More people, more traffic, more cops, more schools? Seven-story shacks for future slum development? Snarled traffic? More crime? Higher taxes!

It’s an ego trip for the “big-city” mayor. Developers love it. Now the bureaucrats want to give them a bonus to ruin our city. But we’re paying for it in dollars and losing what we came here for, quality of life.

The myth is, “it’s inevitable.” Doesn’t have to be. Adjust the tax system so that businesses pay their share. Make impact fees realistic so they cover the real costs of new subdivisions. Pull up the drawbridge.

Don’t let Boise become Seattle.

Jack Havlina, Boise