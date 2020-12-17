Letters to the editor: Masks, anthem kneeling, Texas lawsuit, salmon work group, vaccines

Letters To Editor

Wear a mask

Anyone, including legislators, who refuse to wear a mask to protect themselves and others, should not be fined or sent to jail. They should be required to serve time in an Intensive Care Unit where thousands of their fellow Americans are dying every day. The term “Proud Boys” comes to mind as we view the cowardly behavior of our representatives who are still afraid to acknowledge that a simple behavior like wearing a mask saves lives. Sometimes it is not what we do that makes a difference. It is what we don’t do that is dangerous and shameful.

Sheila Robbins, Boise

Vaccines

Talking with a friend recently, we were trying to figure out how all these vaccines could be safely distributed. After all, we can’t just all show up at the gym one day, can we? My friend said “well, just off the top of my head, I think they should notify a neighborhood they’ll be coming through; and everyone will just have to be home that day. “ This got us thinking, and we even talked about a medical bus coming through and residents meeting them at the curb. Maybe in the garage. Everyone should be allowed to miss work with pay (maybe there’s money in those stimulus monies for that). Neighborhood schools will close the day they come through.

Of course, we were just thinking out loud; but there’s got to be some very creative ways to get us vaccinated. In the meantime, wear a mask and stay home when possible.

Mary Walker, Boise

Mask economic study

In response to Peter Crabb’s editorial opinion (12/17) that a statewide mask mandate would not promote consumer spending because statistics show that current spending is down only .5 percent from this time last year, I ask, what about where people are spending that money? How does local spending compare to internet shopping?

Based on my own behavior, I can say these things are true: we are spending less, we are shopping much less locally to avoid potential exposure to Covid-19, and our internet shopping has increased. We also are putting off a partial bathroom remodel because we will not allow anyone in our house. So I would like to suggest that a mask mandate and getting Covid-19 cases in Idaho under control might very much benefit local businesses.

Louise Jacobsen, Boise

Rep. Simpson

It was not surprising to see Russ Fulcher sign on to the Trump Texas lawsuit. I can’t image what he would do if another state tried to overturn Idaho votes; he’d probably bring in the Bundys. But Mike Simpson signing on was very disappointing. Say it ain’t so Mike.

Patrick Pinkerton, Boise

Anthem kneeling

To the BSU women’s basketball that kneeled, shame on you and the coach that allowed it to happen, They say it’s your right to do so, I sure hope you are not on a scholarship doing this, As my tax dollars are going to this school. It’s cool to kneel for the national anthem now days, how about you who kneel do something about it, go on a ride-a-long with the police force and see what they have to deal with everyday, not knowing if they will come home after their shift. If you need a policeman, they will come and help, they won’t kneel by their squad car and debate if they should help you or not, they will.

You have no clue on what the national anthem stands for, let me share with you. My dad was in the Pacific and his brother was in Europe during World War II. My dad came home, but his brother did not. My brother-in-law fought in Vietnam, show some respect and guts and stand up for our national anthem. Remember all you are doing is playing a game, for the police it’s real life. Are there bad police, yes a very small percent.

Jim R. Carr, Nampa

Salmon work group

As expected, the Idaho governor’s salmon work group did not deliver recommendations that would fulfill their mission: “to restore abundant, sustainable, and well distributed populations of salmon and steelhead in Idaho for present and future generations”. They couldn’t: the “consensus driven”, all or none standard imposed on the process guaranteed the outcome. Are there any processes in our country require complete consensus before we take action? Therefore, the only scientifically supported action that will restore our fish, namely restoration of the lower Snake River via dam removal, was left off the table: This despite overwhelming support for dam removal voiced by the public (in the almost 900 oral and written comments) and repeated attempts by half of the work group members to give dam removal its proper place in the recommendations. Idahoans responded strongly to the call for input; apparently, we hold no sway.

Governor Little said: “.... Together we will develop effective salmon and steelhead policy for Idaho to ensure that abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead exist for present and future generations to enjoy.”

Doing the same, yields the same. Remove the dams, restore the gift of salmon. I applaud those who stood tall for our fish.

David Cannamela, Boise

Texas lawsuit

We are appalled at Governor Little’s and Representatives Simpson’s and Fulcher’s decisions to sign onto the Texas suit to invalidate the results of the 2020 presidential election in several other states. While we suspect their calculus to be mostly one of favor currying with Mr. Trump and the hard-right by supporting a doomed lawsuit, we believe it also showcases an office-disqualifying combination of cynicism, cowardice, and self-exclusive ambition. How can elected officials serve a democracy which they don’t believe in? How can such “leaders” serve and protect their constituents when they are consumed by abject cowardice instead of the courage of commitment? It is an obvious impossibility. The immediate resignations of these gentlemen would be most appropriate. They do not display the right stuff for elected office.

Todd and Mary Graeff, Boise