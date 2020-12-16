Letters to the editor: Sedition, leadership, masks, electors, CDH meeting

Letters To Editor

Sedition

Let’s call out by name what it is. It’s a threat to democracy, the rule of law, and flat out sedition.

Any attempt after 50 failed cases based on zero evidence over and over and over again to upturn this fair election in 50 states and territories is flat-out sedition.

I call out Russ Fulcher, Brad Little, McGeachin, Mike Simpson in joining the latest embarrassment to our country. The Texas lawsuit now joins four dozen other suits thrown out of every court in our land by conservative judiciaries.

I applaud Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for discrediting this suit based on fact and merit. He is a true patriot and is doing the right thing for state and country.

Now with every failed and embarrassing court theatrics, the far right is screaming war and secession. The Lincoln party has dissolved into brown shirts.

We need a GOP with morals, intelligence, wisdom, ethics, compassion and decency. America was always great, that lesson was learned by voting out this cancer.

Perry Lea, Eagle

Gov. Little

Has Gov. Little abdicated his role in leading the state? He has left incredibly tough decisions to local governments in response to the pandemic. In turn, the local leaders are getting hammered by a minority of protesters who give a damn only about “their” sense of freedom and screw the rest. Gov. Little needs to step up and quit cowering before the fringe right wing. Lead for a change and take action on a statewide level.

Frank Walker, Garden Valley

Mask mandate

Governor, issue a statewide mask mandate!

Seriously, look at our Idaho counties and other states that have done this and you can see results. Passing this decision on to the health department and local municipalities is irresponsible, and obviously dangerous. This may seem like one of the hardest decisions when in reality it will be one of the best you’ve made so far.

Just a suggestion to handle the ‘no way, no maskers’: Offer exemptions for those who choose not to obey the law by signing form CV-19 stipulating if they need medical attention as a result of contracting the virus they will not be allowed in any hospital in our state.

We know our hospitals can’t refuse care and this is unrealistic. Also unrealistic is not stepping up to handle this crisis showing disrespect to our health care workers who daily treat those who didn’t wear masks and ended up in their care. It’s also disrespectful to your constituents, local leaders all those who are trying to be part of the solution and keep our economy going. As a friend says “healthy bodies, healthy economy”.

It’s long overdue to take this needed action.

Melinda Nielsen, McCall

A letter from a neighbor

I will be acute as I have friends in your state — some Republican, some Democratic. In the wake of the Central District Health board debacle and vote for appeasement despite the public comment majority for a mask order; I ask your state please refrain from sending COVID-19 patients to my Washington state. Our limited health care capacity should only be for those who want to fight COVID-19 with masking and shared sacrifice.

That said, although hope is never a strategy, I ask everyone to take a moment and say a prayer that board member Megan Blanksma is on the side of the angels to get the “cooperation” she wants to pursue at this dark hour. Somehow the PR professionals of St. Luke’s and Gov. Little could not get done since March what an Idaho State Representative thinks she can.

Like I said, please don’t call my state of Washington for help until you all are vaccinated — we at least have elected officials listen to public comment on public health matters.

You wish to be on your own, well that is what being on your own looks like.

Joe A. Kunzler, Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Electors

In a way, I felt sorry for Gov. Little when Idaho’s four electors cast their votes for Trump on Dec. 14. One elector, Lt. Gov. McGeachin, sat in front of Little, maskless of course, in effect continuing to give him the one-finger salute. She wore a black hat, which was surely appropriate.

Don Lojek, Boise