Letters to the editor: Liberty, Texas lawsuit, sacrifice

Letters To Editor

Liberty

First, I absolutely condemn the actions of protesters at the residences of CDH board members. Your editorial titled, “We are done listening to wrong message from Idaho’s pro-virus, anti-mask protesters” highlights a critical lack of understanding and empathy across our community.

To many, the phrase, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety,” is a core belief. Inferring that these people are ignorant, stupid, peddling misinformation and should go sit in the corner is irresponsible at best.

The protesters are not “pro-virus.” They have serious reservations about allowing government to limit our basic freedoms. Where does it stop? This is about conflicting fundamental views about the role of government. These views have come to a head. Everyone is drained and on edge from this year. We need leadership and empathy, not a scathing editorial delegitimizing a large part of our community.

I do agree with one point, Gov. Little is failing us by passing the buck to a board of experts. Extreme measures need to be handled by our senior elected leaders, no one else.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You do present a valid question. If we are done talking, what comes next?

Rob McQueen, Boise

Texas lawsuit

I gladly join those commending Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for not signing on to the Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate millions of legally cast votes in four states. Even many Republican attorneys and legal scholars called the suit “preposterous,” “a stunt,” and “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” Fortunately, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court agreed. Had this concept been endorsed by the court, it would have opened the door to other states challenging Republican cast votes in Idaho. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Attorney General Wasden for almost 30 years. I taught as an adjunct at Boise State University for 19 years and invited him frequently to speak to my political science and public administration classes. He always told my students that his job as attorney general was not to advocate for or defend his own personal views or those of his political party but to advocate for and defend the Constitution and laws of Idaho and the United States, period. Unfortunately, for many in today’s Republican Party that makes him a RINO, Republican in Name Only, for not blindly supporting whatever Donald Trump says or wants. I have a better, much more accurate description of Lawrence Wasden: a man of integrity.

Steve Wilson, Nampa

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Fraudulent suit

I am furious that congressmen, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, signed a letter in support of the fraudulent Texas attorney general’s filing to the Supreme Court, and that our governor, Brad Little, supported it, as well. (Kudos to Lawrence Wasden for not signing on.) Those who supported the Texas suit are at the least expressing disagreement with our laws and our free elections, and at worst are guilty of treason.

Fifty-plus voter fraud cases have been filed by Trump’s minions regarding election fraud, and all of them have been tossed out of court without a hearing, because there is no proof. Giuliani and the others who bring these suits talk about all manner of election fraud, but in court they are not able to make the same statements they make in public utterances, because in court you have to speak the truth or be liable for perjury.

There needs to be a penalty to be paid by those who joined this fraudulent Texas suit.

Sherry Smolders, Nampa

Sacrifice

In regards to the opinion article by Scott McIntosh, concerning why Americans cannot sacrifice like we did in WWII, the major difference is that WWII had a very specific human and visible enemy. It is much easier to rise to the occasion when we all can see, hear and sort of understand why the enemy is attacking and killing us. My father served during WWII so I can appreciate the commitment made by him and thousands of other young Americans. Also, I am setting on the fence for mask wearing. I cannot totally join the mask-only group when Ada County has required mask wearing since July 15, yet it leads the state in COVID-19 cases and deaths! I do appreciate Mr. McIntosh to finally make another attempt to help smother the virus. We all need to gather and rise to overcome this horrific virus.

Dennis James, Eagle