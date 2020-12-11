Letters to the editor: Joining the Texas lawsuit

Letters To Editor

Shame to Idaho

Congressmen Simpson and Fulcher,

This attempt by you and the other 106 Republican congressmen to tell the voters that you and your cronies know best who should be elected to the presidency is the most shameful, unpatriotic and traitorous vote I have ever witnessed in my 65 years of being a proud American citizen.

You have brought shame to yourself, your party and our state by participating in this shame. You and the others should resign your positions immediately. You are not worthy of your office. You took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America – not Donald Trump. By participating and adding your name to the fiasco of Trump you have made it obvious that you hold your political party and this sore loser above the Constitution and the voters of America. If you have factual knowledge of voter fraud you should share it with your constituents immediately. So far there has been absolutely no evidence to support the bogus claims per all the courts that have heard testimony and viewed the lack of evidence presented.

All loyal Americans will never forget the shame you have brought to yourself and our state.

Andy Hedden-Nicely, Boise

Meddling

Both Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson have signed on as supporting the Texas Supreme Court challenge regarding election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Has meddling in the affairs of other states become the “Idaho Way”? Two legislators who routinely criticize Federal interference in how State’s do business now have chosen to interfere in how four states conducted their election. I can only imagine the outrage on their part if Oregon or Washington chose to disrupt or challenge election results in Idaho. This is truly a new low for political sycophancy on the part of the Idaho House delegation. Not only are they questioning the validity of the US constitutionally mandated state supervised electoral process, but they are setting precedent for any state that chooses to challenge an Idaho governmental process deemed unfair or unjust. It’s a pretty high and self-righteous horse upon which these two men sit as they throw stones at other states. This act of shameless political theater does nothing positive for either Idaho or the nation.

Frederic Abt, Boise

Thank you, Wasden

Thank you Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for your thoughtful analysis of the request to join the lawsuit filed at the US Supreme Court to invalidate the election results of four other states. Your decision to support state sovereignty and the rule of law instead of blindly following politically motivated actions that denigrate not only state sovereignty but also the very foundation of our republic is deeply appreciated. We need more leaders like you at every level of government.

Marsha H. Smith, Boise

Disgust with Simpson, Fulcher

Letter to Representatives Simpson and Fulcher.

Never have I been more disgusted with the corrupt and blindly partisan behavior of a politician, than I am now, in seeing in you signing on to support the disingenuous Texas lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of American voters. These are voters who relied on the law at the time of the election. This underhanded lawsuit can do great damage to our free and fair elections and our democracy in general. The fact that you would support this legal charade while supposedly representing us as lifelong citizens of Idaho is beyond insulting.

Your participation in this blatant attempt to overturn the votes of millions just to support your party and a failed, corrupt and criminal presidency, is nothing short of treason. This action is clearly to support your political career, regardless of damage you are inflicting on our democratic electoral process. Unbelievable. You are selling out our country to support your political party. Your corrupt partisanship is beyond the pale. I also am well aware that you don’t give a damn what I think. You do not represent me or my family.

We are sickened and disgusted by your corrupt partisan behavior.

Mike Young, Boise

Gov. Little

Gov. Little, week after week over the past months, you have asked us to be responsible citizens in these chaotic times.

Why are you joining the lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the presidential election in four swing states? You, Idaho’s governor joining with Lt. Gov. McGeachin and her ilk in this filing is shameful.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s response to this filing (as he writes, “…may not be politically convenient…”) is the correct and accurate response. “As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor…. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.”

Governor be responsible to and for your citizens, please.

Alice Crockett, Boise

Fool’s errand

Idaho state officials and congressional representatives who have joined in support of a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Texas and 17 other states challenging the election results in the 2020 election of the president are on a fool’s errand that is both dangerous and undemocratic. These Republican officials including Gov. Little, Lt. Gov. McGeachin and Reps. Fulcher and Simpson demonstrate an utter contempt of the law and the rights of citizens to exercise their right to vote. While I might have expected such conduct from the Lt. Governor and Representative Fulcher, the actions of Governor Little and Congressman Simpson in support of this frivolous action are surprising but equally reprehensible. Fortunately, Idaho’s Attorney General is legally astute enough to not fall for this baseless litigation and opposes the same. It appalls me to observe our elected officials support the election fantasies and delusions of Donald Trump and his countless sycophants who are pursuing this fruitless and baseless litigation. Once they lose this case they should be required to pay the full costs and attorneys incurred in defending against these partisan attacks on democracy and each of the Idaho officials who supported this fiasco should be voted from office.

Michael Donnelly, Boise

Bravo, Wasden

I would like to compliment Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s courage when he refused to allow Idaho to join the Texas Attorney General’s attempt to overthrow our legitimately held and administered Presidential election. In doing so, he is the only Idaho Republican who has spine enough to stand up to the Trump machine. Bravo AG Wasden, Idahoans are proud of you.

Richard Bennett, Boise

Loyalty to Trump

The Idaho congressional delegation has failed to abide by their oaths to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. Regardless of one’s political stance, the strength of the U.S. system is in the bipartisan support for the execution and acceptance of elections regardless of the outcome. The lawsuits have been exhausted, the administration stated this election was secure, there was no fraud, and it’s time to support our next president.

Unfortunately, our weak minded politicians are implicitly, and in the case of Mike Simpson, actively supporting an attempt to overthrow the will of the people. The lawsuit by Texas attempts to overturn the votes of millions of Americans. The Idaho delegation is showing that they are loyal to a man before they are loyal to this country and Constitution. Loyalty to a man is either a cult or a dictatorship, neither of which is aligned with our Democratic system. Mike Simpson’s support of the attempt to overthrow the outcome of the election is subversion and should disqualify him from holding public office. I am offended by these corrupt politicians and their blatant disregard for the norms of our Democracy. I hope that most Americans are equally appalled what they are doing.

Ben Roberts, Idaho Falls

Frivolous suit

We want to thank Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for electing not to participate in the Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit to invalidate four states presidential elections. Wasden’s rationale is well-thought-out. Do you want other states to be dictating how Idaho runs its elections ?

Gov. Little, Rep. Simpson and President Trump all know that there was no election fraud. This is why all of Trump’s lawsuits have been thrown out. There is no evidence. This lawsuit is un-American and only serves to undermine the faith in the election process. This lawsuit is frivolous.

Gov. Little stated that citizens need to “have confidence that their vote counts.” If there was a problem in Idaho we have yet to hear about it. As to the rest of the 49 states, despite what Trump wants you to believe, the election was a success.

Who needs to worry about the Russians or the North Koreans when you have attorney generals who want to have the votes in four states overturned just because they do not agree with who won.

Lawrence and Tina Flournoy, Twin Falls

Wasden shows leadership

We need to admire Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for his support of states’ rights amidst the attempt by Texas to invalidate the elections of several other sister states in a federal lawsuit. As the Attorney General stated, reported in this paper on Dec. 10, sometimes what is politically expedient is not always legally and constitutionally valid. In addition, this short sighted lawsuit seeks to undermine state sovereignty by seeking to meddle in the internal processes of other states. This runs counter to principles Idaho has always held dear. It is disappointing that so many Idaho officials and lawmakers, including Gov. Little, support this attempt by Texas. The legal and political assertions by the governor are dangerous to democracy and federalism, and the attorney general needs to be commended for remaining above the fray of political showmanship disguised as legal arguments. In addition, his leadership in the legal community by respecting the judicial process and avoiding support of frivolous lawsuits which overtax an already overburdened federal judiciary.

Jamal Lyksett, Moscow

Join the case

I love you, Idaho. I’ve only been a resident for 13 years so I guess I only qualify for “newbie” status, but I feel like the accident of my birthplace is quite incidental. This is my home, both physically and as a matter of principle. There is a clarity and wholesomeness associated with Idaho values that is so attractive, it is irresistible to those of us that have found it lacking elsewhere.

How do I love thee Idaho, let me count the ways. You are a bastion of common sense, and a bulwark in defense of the rule of law. You have retained the virtue to be responsible in conduct and respectful in protest. In that vein, I ask you take the following to heart.

Sixteen states have entered into a case with the Supreme Court to look into election fraud in the presidential election, with good cause. Our attorney general has declined from entering the fray out of worthy concerns of state sovereignty, but those concerns miss the mark. Our franchise has been injured by a lack of fidelity to the U.S. Constitution by the offending states. Speak up! Make Idaho’s voice heard and join the case!

John Rogers, Eagle

Shocked by governor

I am shocked by the governor’s plans to join the lawsuit to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in four states. It’s disheartening to learn that it’s beyond the governor’s intellectual capacity to understand the connection between his behavior and the attacks on the Anne Frank Memorial.

Claire Lowrie, Boise

State sovereignty

So representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have signed a “friend of the court briefing” siding with Texas, arguing that Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin acted illegally and that their electors should be prevented from voting. Instead, they want all the votes for Biden thrown out and then have the state representatives (Republican-controlled) vote for Trump.

Hmmm, how would the people of Idaho like it if California or New York filed a lawsuit against Idaho claiming that Idaho violated their own election laws in electing Trump, simply because California and New York wanted Biden to win and wanted to take away all of Idaho’s votes? Representatives Simpson and Fulcher, you’d be ok with that?

Texas’ claims have been based on various fictitious and debunked allegations along with dubious conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact. These claims have been discounted in court after court with Trump appointed Justices in many of those cases.

Really, Representatives Fulcher and Simpson, you’re supporting conspiracy theories, and advocating against the independence of state laws?

Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian