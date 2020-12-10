Letters to the editor: Central District Health meeting, masks, memorial vandalism

Letters To Editor

Anti-maskers

If anti-maskers ignore medical advice and insist on their right to enter public places without masks I feel they have the absolute right to endanger themselves. But not me and my family. Assuming I wear a mask and maintain social distance from them I feel I will be relatively safe. However, given the stress our hospitals are now experiencing, I think it is only fair that these people agree not to seek help if they become ill from the virus. Perhaps an affidavit stating that this person has eschewed medical intervention for the treatment of COVID-19. A copy of the document could be issued to all hospitals. Now, THAT’S conviction of your principles! Far more impressive than parading into neighborhoods threatening families. Or strutting around with rifles strapped to your bodies. Yes, indeed. Conviction.

Charlotte J. Hensley, Boise

Lack of leadership

What happened at the scheduled meeting of Central District Health on Tuesday was a disgraceful failure of all of the participants: CDH for caving to a bunch of bullies and failing to do their job, Mayor McLean and Chief Lee for failing to anticipate a situation that was easily predictable given last Friday’s events, and of course, about 400 of your neighbors who refuse to do even the smallest thing to help fight a deadly pandemic.

The situation highlights a failure of leadership in the state on a massive scale. We have a Lieutenant Governor, Janice McGeachin who screams for small government, then takes over $300,000 from it for her business. House majority leader Mike Moyle did the same, but “only” took $10,000 so I guess that makes him a smaller hypocrite. Governor Little started strongly on the pandemic reaction but wilted under pressure from the likes of McGeachin, Moyle, et al until he is now an impotent figurehead. And that’s not to mention the four Trump sycophants that “represent” us in D.C., who have forgotten their oath to defend the Constitution. We’re on our own, folks. We elected this motley crew, and now we’re paying the price.

Bruce Harris, Meridian

Personal rights

I have been seeing so much in the news about the anti-mask people who feel that their personal rights are violated because they are asked or required to wear a mask in groups or in public places during this pandemic. These people are showing up at public officials homes, protesting at the Capitol, have forced their way into public meetings that required masks, put their nose up at school district mandated mask rules at athletic events, shown up at and protesting at businesses that require masks be worn – of course, without wearing a mask at and endangering innocent private citizens, private business owners and their customers, and public officials.

I have an idea on how to handle them. Once we have confirmed the identity of these anti-masker protesters, we simply refuse to treat them if they come down with any type of ailment, COVID or otherwise, so that hospital space and health care workers can be freed up for those who are compliant and need the help.

No, that’s a dumb idea – as dumb an idea as not wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of a deadly virus to others.

Rick Vogel, Meridian

Police response

I just can’t believe what I am seeing! Anti-mask protesters stopping Central District Health meetings! Protesting at a county commissioner’s home! I have always been a strong supporter of the Boise Police Department, and I still am. But I am truly wondering if we are starting to look like Portland, a city out of control, because we now have a police chief from one of the most do-nothing departments in the West, Portland. We had good choices right here, but they were not considered. I love Boise, I don’t want us to become another Portland! After the number of CDH meetings canceled, why were the police not present? Why are we letting idiots dictate to our community? It is time to stand up to these people without having to call a non-emergency police number! In case it has not been noticed this is an emergency! I want to make it clear, I HAVE NOT lost confidence in our police dept., only their chief!

John Treharne, Boise

Shame on Idaho

The scene outside the Central District Health meeting Tuesday night was appalling. Combined with the vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial discovered Tuesday morning, I feel ashamed to be an Idahoan. I have always been proud of how our state can come together across partisan divides, yet I am starting to lose all hope in our democratic systems. Governor Little’s inaction regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is pathetic. We are making national news and the best he can do is post two tweets. Where is the mask mandate? Where is the support for local officials? Where is a coordinated, state-level campaign to instill faith in mask-wearing and vaccination? To the state level officials who are letting local leaders drown because of their own fecklessness, I say: Shame on you!

Laura Pape, Boise

Mob rule

Protesters, without masks, held a super spreader event at the Central District Health office and homes of members of the Board of Health. This kind of intimidation of elected officials, who are trying to help our community stay safe, has to stop. At the meeting which was canceled because of threats of violence, Dr. Peterman, Primary Health CEO, was trying to explain the dire situation already occurring. By not issuing an updated order, the public is at risk. The mob cheered at the cancellation of the meeting as if the postponement was a victory. Was it a victory? Did they consider the effects of their actions on health care workers, families and patients? I have been a nurse for over 50 years and thought I had seen responses to health emergencies before, but what I am seeing now is more than I can understand or accept. Please get informed using reliable sources like the CDC (cdc.gov). Do your part to stop Covid-19 spread and let the Health Districts make decisions that will help all of us.

Ingrid Brudenell, Boise