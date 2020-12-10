Letters to the editor: Anne Frank Memorial vandalism, anti-maskers, mob mentality

Letters To Editor

Memorial vandalism

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights begins, “Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.”

The recent terrible vandalism of the Anne Frank Memorial with swastikas is a horrifying reminder that we must continue to work to bring this right to fruition for all Idahoans. It is hard to believe in the goodness of people when some of them invoke one of the worst periods of human history to bring terror to us today. But we must gather our hopes and face the evil in Idaho with staunch support for the good that is also here.

As Anne Frank said, “I must uphold my ideals, for perhaps the time will come when I shall be able to carry them out.” We must carry out her ideals in this time.

Catherine Lewers, Roberta D’Amico, Chris Stroh, Jennifer Rhees, and Louise Seeley, Boise

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hurtful behavior

I am writing to thank those in our community who strive to make positive contributions when COVID-19 has darkened so many of our lives. As if we needed one more negative event in our lives, some people filled with hate, stuck Nazi swastika stickers all over the Anne Frank Memorial. However, there was clear evidence that many in our community are thinking of others as evidenced by the bouquet of flowers that were taken down to the memorial on Wednesday. Others, who chose to “demonstrate” on the lawns of the homes of two Ada County commissioners while they were attending a Central District Health meeting on Tuesday, don’t seem to understand priorities. While we have the right to our individual opinions, we do not have the right to treat others – regardless of their opinions – with hate and mean-spirited behavior. Many others in our community clearly understand that. Please take the time to think how your behavior could be hurtful to others before advocating for your rights at the expense of others.

Andrea D. Leeds, Boise

Wear a mask

I moved here to Boise six years ago because I was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base 40 years ago and always knew that Boise is where I wanted to retire. And up until a few months ago, I knew I was right. First off, wake up people. Wearing a mask is not a political statement; it’s an IQ test. Listen to science! Let’s get this virus behind us. You’re better than this.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

David Yahn, Boise

Abundance mentality

To those “anti-maskers” who claim to follow Jesus…an admonition. Old Testament scholar, Bruce Waltke, warned that injustice reigns when the unrighteous cling to a scarcity mentality, and are willing to “disadvantage the community to advantage themselves.” In contrast, Waltke tells us, the righteous embrace an abundant mentality, and are willing to “disadvantage themselves to advantage the community.” Love of others never erodes freedom! Christ followers who neglect this truth cease to be light in this broken world, and offer only the noise of resounding gongs, clanging cymbals, and yes, blow horns.

Mark VanSkiver, Boise

Anti-mask protest

My husband and I participated in a counter demonstration against anti-maskers in the parking lot at the Central District Health Department meeting on Tuesday evening. There were hundreds of anti-maskers — some were armed and there were many families with small children. Although we did not personally feel threatened by the protesters, some of the speakers told them it was their constitutional right to enter the building and to not let anyone stop them. It became clear that there weren’t enough police officers to control the mob mentality. It was a very tense situation. At that point, we disbanded our small group. From this experience, we don’t feel that any more of these counter protests would be productive. We simply have to advocate for more and consistent law enforcement. Our elected leaders should not be intimidated or threatened — nor should they have to fear for their family’s safety. We urge you to call the governor, mayor, and your legislators and insist that the law be enforced with real consequences. If we don’t have enough police to handle this, then call in the National Guard. At this point, the bullies are calling the shots and getting away with it. This has to stop!

Cay Marquart, Boise