Letters to the editor: Central District Health board meeting

Letters To Editor

Gov. Little

The governor’s refusal to take responsibility for management of the pandemic is having dire consequences. He claims that deferring to local government is the democratic approach. In reality, he is just afraid of McGeachin, Bundy and the radical right. He is leaving the district health boards at the mercy of armed mobs. In Ada County, local board members and their families are being harassed in their homes. Gov. Little cares nothing about urban populations and will not act until there is violence. In the meantime, our health institutions are overcrowded and the vulnerable population decimated. Grow a spine, governor, and take charge -- it is your constitutional duty.

Dennis Schrecongost, Boise

Mob rule

Gov. Little, I am tired of being controlled by the tyranny of mob rule. I recognize your pride in that Idaho is the least governed state in the Union. I would ask to you also recognize that there is a time to govern. Your time to govern has clearly arrived. Mob rule is tyranny by any definition. It is time for governance in Idaho. Gov. Little, I implore you to step up to the needs of Idaho. Now.

Jean Lynn, Nampa

Rights of others

“Your rights end where my rights begin.” That is what I was taught in my high school government class. Anti-maskers, “Your inability to contain your aerosols impact my physical safety and possibly my life.”

Your actions to defy our health and government officials impact our democracy. Showing up at their houses impacts their and their families’ safety. In a democracy that is not how we express our political views.

To the state, city, and community leaders, “do your job.” Call the police when they show up at your house. Police need to arrest and charge these people with disturbing the peace. Parents and teachers know that what you allow in behavior only increases that behavior, especially when it becomes inconsistent.

We can get through this if we will join together and agree to wear masks and use civility as the benchmark for our behavior. I care about you. I hope that you care about me.

Patricia Alexander, Boise

Wear a mask

Thank goodness for those patriots fighting on behalf of the maskless. It’s a slippery slope. If we’re not on our guard, we’ll soon be required to wear a shirt and shoes when we eat at a restaurant. Or wear a seat belt when we drive our car. Who knows — maybe we’ll even be required to wear clothes when we shop at the grocery store. Unconscionable.

Seriously folks — wearing masks only makes sense. It’s a negligible inconvenience that keeps our community healthy and safe. Refusing to wear a mask poses reckless endangerment to the public’s health.

William Rice, Boise

California calling

If the politics of this pandemic has left any doctors wondering why they chose to work in Idaho, you would be very welcome here in Humboldt County, California. We have mountains, we have rivers — and we have an ocean with wide, lonely beaches. We also wear masks and know that COVID is real.

Alan Sanborn, Arcata, California

Be responsible

What kind of community have we become where people think it’s okay to intimidate public health officials by scaring their children? Ammon Bundy and his ilk should be ashamed of themselves. They will be the first to complain when their relatives are denied life-saving care once the hospitals go to a critical care model. They say they are pro-life, but people who really care about human life do the responsible thing and wear a mask. Perhaps the next time Mr. Bundy attends his sons’ football game, he should protest the fact that they are mandated to wear football helmets.

Sheila Ames, Boise

What have we become?

Is this is what we have become? Scenes at the Central District Health offices and at the homes of elected officials can only be described as mob rule. Intimidating the 12-year-old son of one of the CDH members must give the protesters a swelling pride in their actions! Forcing the CDH, yet again, to delay a decision on necessary steps to curtail the impact of the virus will be seen as a victory. And yesterday the state reported over 2,000 confirmed and probable cases. There’s leadership for you, Gov. Brad (Do)Little!

John Llewellyn, Boise