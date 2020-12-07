Letters to the editor: Eagle event, legislators, regulations, PPP money

Letters To Editor

Eagle event

Last night, the Eagle Chamber of Commerce held a tree lighting ceremony. I am confused as to why they would hold an event, with no masking required, under our rising cases of Covid?! I live in Eagle, and I will not support our Chamber of Commerce anymore! They did not take the health of our community and state into consideration.

Cathy Tai, Eagle

Legislators

Dear legislators:

Unbelievable! Yesterday you began your organizational meetings in the Statehouse. According to both local newspapers most of you chose to not wear masks and not socially distance. Speaker Bedke stated, “The Legislature is made up of responsible adults that understand the situation . . .” How can those of you who are apparently making a political statement justify your actions considering over 1,000 Idahoans have died and our hospitals are near capacity? Don’t you understand the fastest way to keep our businesses and schools open is to each do our part to stop the viral spread?

We plead with you to be more responsible by showing real bravery — wear the mask and social distance.

Marv Quinton, Nampa

Regulations

I don’t get it. You can get a ticket for driving without wearing a seat belt. I once had a job that required me to wear a steel-toed boot. Motorcyclists are required by law to wear helmets in many states. It would be illegal for me to drive my vehicle without wearing my glasses. And we’ve all seen those signs at restaurants saying, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” No one is protesting these limitations to our freedom. So why are people protesting the wearing of masks? Just like these other regulations, it is designed to keep people safe. Just like these other regulations, it creates a minor infringement on our civil liberties. And yet unlike these other regulations, this will pass once the pandemic is over. Yet we accept the others, but not masks. Why?

John Crow, Boise

Lead by example

I cannot believe that our elected officials are gathering in the Statehouse to conduct business without any consideration for COVID-19 guidelines; that our lieutenant governor is generating publicity for our state with her doubts about COVID and walk-through disinfectant cubes. Idaho is also represented by right wing attacks on businesses which are trying to stay open and create a safe atmosphere for shopping by following mask mandates. The only bright spots are places in Idaho which have instituted mask mandates.

People who wear masks should confront those who don’t. Especially those idiots who paraded through downtown without masks. People who wear masks should stop being sheep and take a stance. Anyone, including our legislators, who don’t wear a mask should be last to get a vaccine. If they don’t care about their health, and they doubt the medical truths about COVID, they don’t need to be vaccinated or in a hospital bed.

Sandy Wargo, Boise

Principles

The recent reports that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has accepted over $314,000 and that the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its board members have received over $2 million in federal pandemic loans put me in mind of Groucho Marx’s famous quip that “. . . these are my principles and if you don’t like them . . .well, I have others.”

I was impressed by the level of linguistic gymnastics that they went through to attempt to justify the blatant hypocrisy in doing so, but was even more impressed that both the lieutenant governor and the IFF managed to claim that it was the government’s fault that they needed their handouts.

Rick Simon, Boise