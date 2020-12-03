Letters to the editor: COVID-19 casualty, Boise order, global health

Letters To Editor

COVID-19 casualty

Although COVID-19 has infected more than 13 million Americans and 273,000 dead, many more casualties of the virus go unnoticed. My father is one of those unfortunate people who never contracted COVID but suffers from its effects.

My dad is 88 years old, with limited mobility, and was in the early stages of dementia at the start of the COVID outbreak. The months of isolation intensified the progress of his dementia. I have never seen my dad cry once in my life, but his depression and mental confusion manifest into daily weeping. Now in a Boise memory center, my dad does not recognize his children or his wife of 58 years.

Unlike my brother and sister-in-law, who are recovering from COVID, my dad will never recover from the virus’ impacts. He is a casualty, permanently impaired by COVID, although he never contracted the virus. My dad’s experience is a powerful reminder that the virus affects all of us in one way or another, and we must take every precaution to minimize spread. Some can still limit the personal physical and mental health impacts of COVID-19. For some of us, it is too late.

Mark Leonard, Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts

Boise order

Regarding Mr. Curtis Thaden’s letter expressing dismay with Mayor McLean’s recent issuance of a health order asking law enforcement to issue a citation” to people not obeying mask and social distancing mandates, I respectfully disagree with his reasoning. He suggests “providing public service announcements and virtual events” are a more effective way to achieve that end. For months now, I have been to grocery stores and businesses where there are signs on the doors, in- store announcements via the P.A. system that encourage (should I say plead) that shoppers wear a mask and social distance. I have read the newspaper, watched the news, listened to public service announcements that educate on the reasons to social distance and wear a mask. A person unaware of this plethora of messages would have to have been living under a rock. Has it worked? No. Mayor Lauren McLean, I applaud your courage in taking a stand.

Furthermore, pursuant to the Friday, Nov. 20, issue of the Statesman, front page photo of Mayor McLean; was it lost on anyone that our “esteemed” Senator Risch stands directly behind the mayor, the only person not masked?

Magdalene Chenore, Nampa

Global health

In Idaho, we have surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the U.S. and worldwide, COVID-19 is exacerbating hunger, economic inequality, mental health challenges and gender-based violence — and disproportionately impacting vulnerable members of our communities.

It’s abundantly clear this pandemic is one of the most significant challenges the world will face in a generation. A recent report from the humanitarian organization CARE found that, among 10,000 people surveyed across 38 countries, 41% of women and 30% of men said lack of food was a major impact COVID-19 had on their lives.

Without Congress’ immediate action, we risk erasing decades of global progress toward ending poverty and leveling the playing field for women and girls. Work to address challenges related to COVID-19 is intensifying, but the United States doesn’t exist in isolation. Our health, safety, security, economy, progress and global standing are directly connected to the well-being of the global community.

This interconnectedness is why, as a lifelong Idahoan, I’m calling on Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to support funding of at least $20 billion for a global response to COVID-19. Such a response would help protect vulnerable populations, keep us safe, and help grow Idaho’s economy.

Amber Daley, Boise