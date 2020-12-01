Letters to the editor: Protests, freedom, masks, Trump, health order, lockdown

Letters To Editor

Protests

I was disgusted to see people outside of Mayor McLean’s house protesting mask requirements. 1. A letter to the editor or to your legislator is the proper way to complain about government actions for which you disapprove. If you feel the need to protest in person, do it at their place of work (City Hall in this case), not at their home; disgraceful! 2. If you don’t want to wear a mask that is fine; as long as you don’t contact anyone who might contact anyone else. In other words, it’s not about your rights, but the rights of everyone else, some of who may not survive an infection with COVID-19.

Grant Haller, Boise

Boise health order

I am very disappointed in Mayor Lauren McLean’s issuance of a health order that asks law enforcement to issue a citation and or/make an arrest and punish a business for failing to adhere to COVID-19 business protocol. Is encouraging people to report on businesses, patrons and fellow citizens the right approach? Wouldn’t a city government that uses its resources in a focused and constructive way such as providing public service announcements and virtual events that stress the benefits of wearing a mask and social distancing be a more effective method by promoting trust and encouraging cooperation? Does the city of Boise have the law enforcement resources to carry out this order and make it effective? Or does this order rely upon the mistrust it instills in citizens to have against their family, friends, coworkers, patrons, and neighbors? Do we really want 2020 to conclude as the year of the nark?

Curtis Thaden, Boise

Lockdown

Governor Little, I do not envy your position or the options presented. Idaho derives a substantial amount of revenue from sales and use tax. We need this money to fund unemployment claims for which will soon go through the roof. Against this, increasing COVID-19 patients our hospitals and staff are at the breaking point. We no longer have the option to ship them to out-of-state hospitals as those must deal with their own states’ residents. I suggest a middle ground: impose a four-week total lockdown. During this time have the hospitals work on staffing and needed breaks by the staff, and have them turn gymnasiums into temporary field hospitals. Our window of opportunity — a couple weeks following the Sunday after Thanksgiving — will close quickly. To me there are no bad ideas, only some better than others.

Lawrence G. Sirhall, Jr., Boise

Heroes

I was frightened, like many folks, that Mr. T would find a way to manipulate the cogs of democracy with his treasonous monkey wrench. But, now with a hopeful era about the begin, I am ever-so-thankful for the members of the free press who stood their ground for four tumultuous years while he and his sycophants in the GOP attempted to insert The Constitution into the shredding machine. Mounds of gratitude go to the heroes of the impeachment hearings (Colonel Vindman who makes me proud to be a military veteran), Chairman Nadler, Congresswoman Demings, et al who faced minions Jujitsu Jordan and Collins (good luck in rejection) with compelling truth. To Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the courageous members of the Michigan electoral committee who chose justice over tyranny. Doing the right thing is exemplar behavior in defense of democracy as this cadre of heroes makes America great again.

Luigi Yannotta, Eagle

Freedom

Conspiracy theories aside, China controlled the pandemic because their people do what they are told. The U.S. is failing because their people do what they want. Such is the price of selfish freedom. Perhaps selfless freedom with more concern for others can help solve our dilemma. if you cannot stay home, at least wear a mask when near other people.

Richard Reimann, Boise

David Brooks

With respect to Dan Bridges’ letter criticizing David Brooks’ op-ed, “The Rotting of the Republican Mind,” and characterizing it as an example of “the absolute abyss that is leftist thinking,” Mr. Bridges should know that David Brooks is a Republican and a conservative.

Ron Erskine, McCall

Trump

With reference to Mr. Bridges’ response to David Brooks, it is apparent to me that no “regime” has done more over the past four years to “snuff out humility, wisdom and kindness” in our nation than the Trump version of the Republican Party.

G.W. (Bill) Tonkin, Boise