Letters to the editor: Election result, snares, protests, Southwest District Health, property taxes, religious exemptions

Political poison

A poison has been injected into the body politic. The antidote includes a mixture of ingredients, not the least of which is the immediate acknowledgment by members of Congress that we have duly elected a new president.

For Idaho’s Sens. Risch and Crapo to silently “stand back and stand by” as the poison destroys our democracy is unacceptable. They must act responsibly and vocally support the results of the election. Otherwise, the poison will invade the heart of our institutions unchecked by truth, courage and conscience.

Ralph Sims, Eagle

Use of snares

Idaho Fish and Game regulations state: “No person may trap, snare or otherwise capture or hold any mountain lion.”

Several weeks ago while hunting mule deer in the Loon Creek drainage of the Frank Church Wilderness, I discovered the carcass of a young mountain lion. It had died some months before as evidenced by its desiccated condition. The body was intact but most of the soft tissue had been eaten by scavengers. As I examined the dead lion, I found a wire snare around its neck. It was obvious the wire snare had strangled the lion resulting in a slow and agonizing death. After I returned to Oregon, I reported this to Fish and Game along with two photos of the lion and snare. To date, I have received no reply.

Mickey Bellman, Salem, Oregon

Southwest District Health

I’ve been following the Southwest District Health latest meeting and have just one question, who are these clowns? I’m not talking about the quest speakers but the SWHD board. Talk about undermining public confidence. I bet they all show up in a Mini Cooper and fall out in a heap. Time to send this circus to North Idaho.

Thomas Buckmaster, Boise

Election result

The most disturbing aspect of efforts to invalidate the election is the quiet complicity of Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo in this effort. The peaceful transition of power is perhaps the single most important part of our democracy. The election, while close, has been decided. None of the theatrics of Lindsey Graham or Rudy Giuliani can change that. It is well past time for our senators to step up and speak out in support of the Constitution to which they have sworn an oath. Their silence, their failure to speak up for the foundations of our republic are inexcusable. History will certainly judge them and their colleagues harshly. I wonder how they will explain to their grandchildren how they sold their souls, not in order to strengthen the country, but in order to keep their positions without regard to the possible permanent damage they cause to our fragile democracy.

Jan Schlicht, Boise

Property taxes

Idaho’s 82% GOP supermajority legislature is on a power “high.”

Sen. Jim Rice and Rep. Jim Addis who control the Interim Committee on Property Taxes patted themselves on the back for kicking property tax relief down the road yet again. They ignored earlier proposals which addressed the circuit breaker credit set in 2006 for seniors on fixed incomes and the homeowner’s exemption set at $100K in 2016. Neither tax law has a provision for adjustment based on inflation, a relatively easy fix and one high on the wish list of 2020’s voters.

Instead the Property Tax Committee focus will be a mandate to cap local government budgets, restrict local city, county, and other taxing districts.

Why micro-manage local community budgets? Why dictate to local governments how much to save (max 3 months operating expense), how much for a “rainy day fund” (max one month’s operating expense), and how much for property tax relief (any amounts above that)? Why limit local ability to take “forgone” tax increases in later years.

Will these same rules apply to the huge state budget surplus the legislature currently oversees?

Having successfully campaigned on property tax relief, how quickly they’ve forgotten their promise to voters.

Rebecca Hanson, Caldwell

Protests

When legitimate peaceful protest moves from the public square to the private residence, it becomes no more than bullying, intimidation, and harassment. No longer a catalyst for civil discourse, this reprehensible practice cheapens democracy. There is apparently a difference between a legal right and a moral right. Of course, not recognizing that is what started the whole issue in the first place, isn’t it?

Becci Carmack, Meridian

Trump

Trump is just waiting for his $400 million golden parachute before he admits defeat, just like other execs who ground their corporations into dust.

The interest rates set by the Fed are kept low because Trump needs cheap money to keep his empire afloat. But frugal people with savings are cursed with zero interest rates.

Put it in your mattress or spend it if you can find an open store.

Joe Bejsovec, Boise and Centerville

Religious exemptions

Idaho’s religious exemption laws allow certain people the right to deny children needed medical care based on their religious beliefs even if the child is dying. Since these laws have been enacted over 200 Idaho children from faith-based communities have died. Medical experts claim that 90% of these deaths could have been prevented with modern medical treatment.

There are many laws that restrict or limit our freedom. We have the right to drive, but we can’t damage property or other people without consequences. We can own guns, but we can’t arbitrarily shoot someone.

Yes, people should have the right to their beliefs. However, their right should be limited if another person is being harmed. Our suggestion: keep the religious exemption laws but limit them if a child is in danger of permanent disability or death. Then, the faith-based community should be required to provide medical treatment for their children. All other Idaho parents are required by law to provide medical treatment for their children. Idaho laws should be equal. These children should be protected. Visit www.ProtectIdahoKids.com where you can send a message to your legislators to LET THESE CHILDREN LIVE!

Bruce Wingate, Boise, founder, Protect Idaho Kids Foundation