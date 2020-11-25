Letters to the editor: Thankfulness, Trump support, American flag

Letters To Editor

Thankful

I’m thankful this year because all my family and friends whom I care about and who care about me are still in my life; I didn’t get COVID and only three of my friends did and survived (I did quarantine once); my brother sent me two N95 masks so I feel safer when shopping even if I may not be; I’m thankful that I never gave COVID to anyone else if I’d had it.

I’m thankful I still have my home, can pay my mortgage and utilities each month (not everyone could), that I don’t have to be anxious about where I will sleep tonight or any other night; that I’ve been able to contribute food and money to the food bank instead of having to ask for food; I hope that those who’ve been in need have been able to receive it.

I’m thankful that I’ve been able to communicate with friends and family, attend meetings, take educational courses and attend church services online. I don’t feel I’ve missed much except some hugs even if these could not be done in person.

I’m very thankful for the companionship of my two loving dogs!

What are you thankful for?

Dena Duncan, Boise

Trump support

To the Idaho delegation in Washington, D.C., when you stand silent beside the Russians in refusing to acknowledge the results of the presidential election you are complicit with the attempted coup by Donald Trump to remain in power and undermine the very heart of our democracy. You were elected to defend the Constitution, not tear it apart. The Cult of Trump has created a huge gulf between the people of the United States and the world, for that matter. The time to heal and move forward slips away day by day as you all refuse to condemn this unfit, unstable and unelected president. The stench of your lack of support for a peaceful transition of power will not be easily washed away. I expected more of you.

Patricia K. Kelley, Boise

American flag

I want our flag back! Since the Trump campaign began it seems that a Trump 2020 flag or MAGA hat is synonymous with the American flag? Are republicans the only Americans that can be patriotic? Are Trump supporters the only folks who get to fly the stars and stripes? Our flag and the unique experiment the founding fathers called democracy are what has made America great to start with. We have protected that flag and urged the democratic process around the world and paid for it with American blood and sacrifice...ALL Americans not just special political interest or a singular party. It seems that if any group SHOULD NOT be waving the American flag right now it would be our ex-president and his supporters.

The flag represents democracy around the world, and the backbone of the democratic process is the will of the people must be respected! The people have spoken with their votes and people elected Joe Biden as president. Those claiming to be patriotic, flying our flag in tandem with Trump flags, and marching for what outcome? Do they want to abandon the very foundation of our country...the DEMOCRATIC process, and let mob rule? Really? Every race has a winner and a loser and I get it, your guy lost. Get over it! Let the democratic process work! Put your Trump flags and hats away and leave the American flag out there and be proud of our flag no matter who you voted for! Let’s spend our energy fighting this virus and making America healthy again and then it WILL be great again!

Gary Johnson, Fruitland