Letters to the editor: Respect the flag, mask mandate, Fairness Doctrine, election results

Respect the flag

I’ll give the benefit of doubt, these people just simply can’t read. And if you can’t, don’t hesitate to ask someone who can, what the rules of displaying the American flag are. Seeing the symbol of this country soaking wet and tattered, draped down the side of a filthy vehicle is heartbreaking. Seeing it left on the vehicle at night without illumination is frustrating. Seeing it flown with a Trump flag (or some other flag with message) of same size and equal height is infuriating. And all the other mistakes these people make in displaying my flag and symbol of this country as nothing more than a political statement is aggravating. It’s an insult to anyone who served in the military to protect this country. All who love and feel blessed to have the privilege of living in this county. A disgrace to this country’s very core and fabric. And to be clear, my values align Republican. So for anyone insulted by this opinion, you are not a patriot, but nothing more than an embarrassment to the Republican Party.

William Jones, Boise

Fairness Doctrine

A very important action needed to break down the polarization and division in this country is restoration of the Federal Communications Commission’s 1949 Fairness Doctrine, which required FCC-licensed broadcasters to present contrasting views on controversial issues. Revocation of the doctrine in 1987 gave rise to propaganda media, and “Choose your news” became a very large part of that problem. Think about the damage Fox News has done to our country since then. By twisting the facts beyond all recognition, the outlet has swept millions of Americans into an alt-right narrative often far afield from reality.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently shed some light on the scale of the problem as he described how “stunned” he’s been by “the fact that in certain areas of the country, even though the devastation of the coronavirus outbreak is clear, some people are still saying it’s fake news.”

Real fair and balanced news can help, and restoration of the Fairness Doctrine could be a big step in the right direction.

Charles Davis, Boise

Mask mandate

Gov. Little, you are an intelligent man and you understand data. You know that a mask mandate would save lives. Yielding to political peer pressure does not fall under the category of heroic acts and in this case will result in people dying.

David Ransom, Boise

Election results

Where is Idaho’s congressional delegation? I suppose they’re in the same place they’ve been for the past four years. As parents, grandparents, and educators, we teach our children the importance of certain character traits: honesty, integrity, kindness and compassion. We teach the importance of standing up for ourselves and others who are being maligned or bullied. We teach the value in striving for the common good. We teach the importance of sportsmanship in winning and losing. Yet, our national and state leaders, who are in the position to being role models for our young people, continue to remain silent when our president lies, bullies and harasses those who don’t go along with his ideology or beliefs. His refusal to concede the recent election and work with the incoming administration, is a threat to our democracy. It also demonstrates his total inability to be gracious in the face of defeat. The silence of our congressmen says a lot about who they are. Blind loyalty is a dangerous thing.

Tani Leighton-Nelson, Boise

Standing up to Trump

I am appalled at our Idaho senators and representatives who are allowing this threat to and mockery of American Democracy to continue. At least the Michigan legislators had the guts to meet with our lame-duck President and tell him “no, we won’t subvert the will of the people who participated in a lawful and honest election.” Why don’t our “representatives” do the same? Is this how it will be from now on? Temper tantrums by the losing party? Withholding of vital security information and transition from the winners? It won’t always be the Republicans in place. I hope in the places in the country where Republicans won elections, that Democrats won’t stoop to trying to prevent them from taking their rightful places. I am ashamed of our Idaho delegation to Washington, D.C. We all should be.

Janet Wygle, Hailey