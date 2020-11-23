Letters to the editor: Masks, election

Letters To Editor

Personal freedom

I think personal freedom is important, including the freedom to do stupid stuff. God knows, and my family and friends can attest, I have done plenty of stupid things. But personal responsibility and accountability for your own actions is also a part of having personal freedom.

Saying, “Hold my beer and watch this” and then having it blow up on you is one thing. But when it results in someone else’s grandma dying who wasn’t involved in your stupid stunt, well that crosses the line.

So if you insist on not wearing a mask, that’s fine. Just don’t go out in public. Period. And don’t show up at someone else’s house on Thanksgiving and pressure them into accepting you. You made your maskless bed, now sleep in it.

Troy Pearse, Boise

History repeating

In Boise, history is repeating itself. If you don’t read a book or two, you have no idea that the mayor is doing what Russia, China and Germany (before World War II) did. Made rules, sent the police to enforce them plus now the ordinary person can turn someone in. This is referring to the mask mandate. Will we let this happen to our country, our state and now one of our towns? People, see the future, it is turning bleak.

Jacob Franzen, Meridian

Anti-maskers

To all the anti-maskers out there: Grow up! With all the problems in the U.S. and the world, wearing a mask is what you are taking a stand on? Really? Claiming that mask wearing is a communist/socialist plot against your “rights”? I have doubts that you could even give a coherent explanation of either system if asked. Your freedom does not include risking my health or life. It’s time for you to join the rest of us trying to help America be a safer and better place for everyone to live in. If things continue as they have, I think that the next 10 years will be make or break for U.S. democracy. And considering that we have the capability of destroying all life on this planet with our nuclear weapons, the next 20 years will determine if the human race will survive. Right now, I don’t have high hopes for either.

Chris Lowe, Nampa

Help constituents

Rather than hold her Bible and handgun out her window, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin should visit urgent care at 7 a.m. when it’s 25 degrees, and see if there isn’t something she could do for those taxpayers, workers and citizens who are suffering and need treatment, wrapped in sleeping bags and quilts, sitting in lawn chairs since the wait is so long. Elected officials, from the feds on down, need to pay attention to their constituents’ needs and the oath of office they swore to, and the Constitution of this nation rather than their personal prejudices and friends.

And most serious, worst of all, if some “elected individual” mocks and makes fun of a medical worker who dies in the line of duty to the COVID mess, that pathetic, selfish, spiteful person needs a one-way ticket to North Korea. Americans, taxpayers, workers deserve more consideration, better representatives and elected officials who pay attention to their struggle to keep their jobs, pay their bills and feed their families. Otherwise, toss them out and get responsible dedicated individuals who will do the job for Americans, what our nation promises, the oath of office and Constitution clearly call for and our history demands.

Frank Juiliano, Boise

Sycophants

It is way past time for the Idaho congressional delegation to reject Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud and to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect. Biden won by more than 6 million votes in what knowledgeable election officials say was the safest election ever. Throughout Trump’s presidency, Crapo, Risch, Simpson and Fulcher have steadfastly supported his every action. Loyalty to their party is obviously more important to them than protection of democracy. History will render a verdict on the Trump presidency and all of the elected officials who enabled him; that verdict will not be positive. The four members of the Idaho delegation will be remembered as sycophants, not patriots.

Lynne Mattison, Boise