Letters to the editor: Dark money, fighting coronavirus, Trump’s PAC

Dark money

Why are Republicans and Democrats polarized when we have so much in common? There are far more issues where we agree than disagree. For example, the vast majority of Americans support: Social Security, Medicare, fair wages, an economy that works for all, affordable housing, affordable health care, lower taxes, tax reform, sensible regulations, our military, veterans’ care, infrastructure upgrades, protection of public lands, help for the needy, lower cost of education, school safety, clean air and water, food safety, a healthy planet, etc.

The short answer: 1) “dark money” in politics, 2) politicians who take “dark money” and 3) propagandists who make their living telling lies and spreading misinformation in support of 1 and 2. The goal of “dark money” donors (the super wealthy and big business) is to amass wealth and power. Politicians take “dark money” and do their donors’ bidding — which doesn’t include the people’s issues — while propagandists demonize the issues and those who promote them. Ask yourself, which politicians fight for those issues and which politicians oppose them and who benefits? Simply put, the polarizing is a deliberate strategy. Let’s stop fighting one another. Our mutual enemies are 1, 2 and 3 above!

Tex Beauchamp, Meridian

Fighting coronavirus

Our cities, counties and the entire state are unable to work together fighting the coronavirus. We can give up getting help from our legislators. People continue to get sick, and too many are dying. Those are facts.

Seventy percent of us are willing to do what is needed. Thirty percent are unwilling because that would infringe on their “freedom and liberty.” Oddly, dying is the ultimate infringement.

Let’s think outside the box. Separate those two groups. Split the days for school and necessary business equally between the “willing and unwilling.” They do not need to be together at all.

Teachers and business employees will need additional protections and could opt out of this experience. But businesses and schools would still be open.

With this plan, a lot of us could start living our lives without worry of being unnecessarily affected by others. It is sad that our society cannot work together. But we cannot.

Who knew in early March we would still be fighting this virus AND each other in November. Sadly, we are NOT winning this battle. It didn’t need to be this way.

Moselle Ball, Meridian

Save America PAC

In 2001, I entered a ride across Montana to raise money for an AIDS cure. Each of us 2,500 riders had to raise money to enter in the ride. The route was from Missoula to Billings, 575 miles in seven days. When we finished the ride, we discovered that 70% of the money raised went to the company that sponsored the ride. Most of us in the ride had lost a loved one to AIDS, so it was an emotional cause.

The reason I am writing this is that I just discovered Trump supporters are being bombarded with fundraising appeals encouraging them to donate to the “OFFICIAL ELECTION DEFENSE FUND” — ostensibly an effort to mount legal challenges and “make sure we have the resources to protect the integrity of the election. If you read the fine print, it tells a different story. Sixty percent of each donation goes “first” to Save America, a leadership PAC to raise cash for other candidates and preserve Trump’s influence within the party. Most of the money is going to pay off debt and finance Trump’s future. So just be aware that it is not about the election, it’s about Trump.

Rex Robert McCoy, Boise