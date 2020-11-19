Letters to the editor: Freedom, election results, health care system

Letters To Editor

Freedom

“Freedom” does not encompass the right to walk around without your pants on. Why then, should you be “free” to expose others to illness and possible death in the name of “freedom”? Refusing to wear a mask in public is just selfish. The other argument is that those who refuse to wear masks are only risking their own health. Not so. Not even close. Are the same people who claim to be unafraid of the virus or think they are striking a blow for freedom willing to go off in to a corner and accept the results without exposing health care workers? Doubtful. If they “took their chances” are they willing to forego extensive treatment so that other more cautious patients can be treated ahead of them? Finally, if they lack the ability to pay a $200,000 medical bill (or the deductibles) for the hospitalization they required, who pays that? Unpaid medical costs are shared by all of us. As more of us get the virus more treatment is needed, and we are breaking the system — voluntarily. Put your big boy or big girl pants on and quit being selfish.

Robert J. Elgee, Hailey

Election results

Kendall Kemmer’s 11/13 letter had some questionable assumptions on the 2020 election.

Trump “will…fight to guarantee that this election was free and fair.” Trump was alleging election fraud months before voting began. He’s filed at least 16 lawsuits challenging the vote in five states won by Biden.

“People who claim Trump is undermining our elections…claimed the President stole the election” in 2016. Trump won the Electoral College 304 to Clinton’s 227. She called him to concede even before all results were in. Many citizens marched to protest Trump, some fretted about the Electoral College invalidating the popular vote, but I found no legal challenge to voting results.

“Al Gore had his day in court in 2000.” Neither Gore nor G.W. Bush had electoral votes to win the 2000 election. Florida gave the win to Bush (25 electoral votes for 271 total) but close margin; state law required a recount. Bush won the recount by 537 votes — with a close margin and vote counting issues — Gore challenged the results. The Supreme Court ended the recount, upheld Florida, and Gore conceded. Bush’s attorney noted defective ballot problems. “Nobody was claiming fraud or improprieties.” Trump’s “fight” is to keep your support and his control of your party, not for our freedoms.

Cindy C. Chojnacky, Hailey

System overwhelmed

Governor, anti-maskers, county commissioners, the COVID-fatigued — you’ve done it. Your fellow citizens are on a perilous health care wheel of life or death. Some of us continue to do our part; wear a mask, refrain from group gatherings, limit our movements within the community to essential trips. People with genuine health issues have been pushed aside again and again because our health care providers and hospitals are at their breaking point. This is not news! You have chosen to ignore the warnings.

My husband’s life has been put in jeopardy because of the surge of COVID patients. His aortic aneurysm is within the margin requiring surgery. His doctor appointment and anticipated surgery continues to be pushed forward, there is no room for him. If the aneurysm ruptures before surgery, death is the most likely outcome. Doing your part would have kept doctor’s offices and operating rooms open and emergency departments able to treat real life emergencies. Idaho doctors may soon be making decisions as to who gets treatment. In most cases COVID was preventable, maybe they should have to wait, but the emergency C-section, heart attack, appendicitis, or aneurysm wasn’t. Sounds harsh, yes! You put us in this situation.

Sandra Carter, Garden City