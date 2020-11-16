Letters to the editor: Wearing a mask, Trump and the election

Letters To Editor

Wear a mask

That the rapid, deadly spread of COVID-19 is upon us can no longer be seriously disputed. Experts with wide experience in epidemiology almost uniformly advise that wearing masks can significantly slow the spread of the pandemic. We are all in this together. Acting on that informed advice all of us on the side of fighting the pandemic will wear masks. If you choose to oppose wearing a mask, you have chosen to be on the other side.

It’s that simple.

George Moses, Boise

Wear a mask

As I sit here, looking at the news feed, I see repeated stories on how the virus is sickening and killing more and more of our fellow Idahoans. I am reminded of when I was in basic training in the early ’70s. I was repeatedly and forcefully reminded that my behavior, as a member of my squad, would directly affect the success of the group. We were shown that if a member of the squad was repeatedly failing and we did nothing to help that person help us succeed, we were all at fault. I am certain that everyone who served in any of our armed forces had the same basic experience.

Why is it so hard for so many to understand that if we all do what is needed, we will, as a city, county, state and nation, get this virus under control?

More than that, how is being careless about the lives of others an inalienable right?

Instead, volunteer to wear a mask!

We are all on the same “team.” If you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem.

Steve Eisele, Nampa

Masks

On the Statesman’s front page, an article ponders the struggle Idaho faces from resistance to wearing masks and taking sensible precautions against COVID.

Firstly, masks don’t prevent COVID! That sounds much like an anti-masker statement, as it would come from their ranks, but it’s true. What masks do is change the odds that the wearer will contract COVID, or spread infection to others — an absolutely true statement, and it’s not an insignificant change in those odds that can be summarily dismissed.

Those odds are greatly changed against the transmission of COVID.

That said, it’s no wonder people in Idaho aren’t taking precautions like wearing masks and social distancing when leaders fail to show good examples. Case in point: On that same front page is a photo of the Boise mayor addressing Veterans, and there is one of our “leaders” in the background, mask around his neck but not on his face where it belongs. In the same article, it states that “some health leaders are split” on implementing mask mandates.

How can we have control of this deadly virus when these folks don’t have common sense and our media gives credence to bad advice?

Robert Dodson, New Plymouth

Trump and the election

Some corrections to the letter to the editor of 11/13 from Kendall Kemmer. Biden won the election so why does Trump always have to fight everything? Let us get the country moving forward please.

Additionally, what voices in 2016 claimed that Trump stole the election? Didn’t Hillary concede the day after the election even though having won the popular vote? Trump then convened a commission to investigate election fraud, probably because he didn’t win the popular vote. Is that the voices you are referring to? The commission disbanded in that same summer, maybe no fraud to investigate.

Also, Al Gore did not instigate the court case over Florida in 2000; Bush did.

John Miller, Boise

Dan Fink column

To Dan Fink: Thank you for every word of your article published Nov. 15! I have no idea why or how Lt. Gov. McGeachin and her Ilk believe that doing the right thing for others is infringing on their personal freedoms, but your offer to listen and discuss the subject is admirable. I wear a mask because it is the right thing to do to protect others, not because of any order. Wearing a mask is such a minor inconvenience to nearly all of us I cannot fathom how anyone sees it as an oppression! Is driving the speed limit, not driving under the influence or buying car insurance an oppression? All of those are designed to protect the public. How is this in any way different?

Sheri Livengood, Meridian