Letters to the editor: Medicare cuts, teachers, election results, Biden, Trump

Medicare cuts

From Nov. 1-7, Ada County had 1,841 new positive COVID-19 cases and now with winter and holidays approaching, the numbers will likely continue to rise. Yet, since February, 800,000 American health care workers have lost their jobs. Medical providers are not immune to the economic crisis the pandemic created.

In January, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plan to cut Medicare reimbursements for health care providers. These payment reductions will hurt practices already weakened by the economy.

When the government set bans on non-emergency care, it led to a significant drop in patients for health care providers. Specialties like anesthesia experienced drops as high as 70%. Even emergency rooms, which treated COVID-19 patients, saw a drop of 50%. These numbers just aren’t sustainable – and the Medicare payment cut will only make matters worse.

When we turn the corner on COVID-19, Idaho needs a health care system that provides patients with the care we need. The doctor pay cut will only put critical services at greater risk.

Congress can put a stop to the reimbursement change, but time is running out. Idahoans need Sen. Mike Crapo to act immediately to protect patients and healthcare workers by stopping the upcoming doctor pay cut.

Tyler Hurst, Star

Thank you, teachers

Raise your hand if sharing your workspace with 25 to 30 kids is your idea of perfect. I see the Idaho public school teachers out there! Most of us can’t imagine the challenges these amazing professionals are overcoming to do their job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a retired teacher and school counselor, I was curious how teachers in our community are coping so I asked three neighbors who are teaching during this unprecedented school year.

The good news is they all still love their careers! They are enthusiastic about their students and are excited about learning new techniques to keep them engaged with online instruction.

And they are tired. All three mentioned the enormous amount of personal time they take to prepare for both online lessons and in-person classes. All three miss the daily classroom contact with students. They are concerned about their personal health and the safety of their families due to COVID-19 but hope that smaller groups, mask wearing, and social distancing measures will work well enough to continue to allow a blend of in-person and online learning.

Please join me in thanking our remarkable teachers for the time and effort they give our children.

Kayla Dodson, Boise

Election results

This administration has called into question all of the different state’s election employees, chief election judges and all of the thousands of poll workers who have come out to provide a true and accurate election for this country. Every person who works takes an oath to protect a fair election no matter the winner. I ask people to explain how Republicans can be overwhelmingly voted into office but on the same ballot the president’s is fraudulent.

Every voter signs an oath that they are entitled to vote and provides evidence upon registration. There are several states across the country that only have vote by mail.

These ballots are safer for the voter, eliminate the need for poll worker and costs less for the states. Ballots are sent out to registered voters; each one is bar coded with that person’s information. Each ballot envelope must be signed on the outside of the envelope. As each ballot is received it is entered into a computer that reads the barcode and pulls up the Voter ID card to match signatures. If they don’t match or it’s questionable, it is rejected for further review. Only verified ballots can be counted.

Diane Jensen, Meridian

Two presidents

We need two presidents, one for domestic affairs and one for international affairs. Biden has kissed America in the neck and whispered in her ear about all he can do for her. Basically, domestically he may have a few strong points that have captured the electorate’s imagination but internationally he, like his old boss, has no clue how to protect and promote America. The international strategy of appeasement and tribute will soon arise again under Biden as was implemented under Obama where the U.S. will acquiesce to China trade superiority in addition to giving them the China seas for military superiority in the name of “getting along,” and Iran will be bowed to with clasped hands and bowed head and paid billions in tribute so as not to challenge their self-proclaimed dominance on certain international waters and additionally give them a nuclear bomb green light. If Americans want to be kissed on the ear and promised all sorts of feel-good domestic stuff, I’m OK with the majority rules, but internationally the majority should have a real problem with Biden, but tragically they pay no attention. They like being kissed in the ear! We need an international president, too!

William Eisenbarth, Caldwell

Trump

Trump has lost the election and refuses to concede and the Republicans are lining up behind him as usual. Trump, aided and abetted by McConnell et al are tearing apart the fabric of our democratic republic with false claims of voter fraud, this from the party known for suppressing the votes of all they see as enemies. Trump, his party and supporters have thrown off the last vestiges of loyalty to our democratic republic, and the rule of law.

Trump and his cult hide behind the flag and a grotesque faux patriotism that mirrors Trump’s own racism, xenophobia, misogyny and abject cruelty. It calls into question the future of our republic that nearly 72 million voters blindly follow the malignant narcissistic wanna-be dictator.

Post Trump, the right wing propaganda machine will keep his supports locked in the bubble of disinformation and “cultic programming.” Biden has called for unity but how can that happen when nearly half the electorate willingly lives in this propaganda bubble and is impervious to reason and contrary argument? It’s not hyperbolic to say we are in a fight to save our republic. The road back will be long and hard but we must never give up.

Tim Teater, Boise