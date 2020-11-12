Letters to the editor: Eagle, economy, masks, election, senators

Letters To Editor

Thank you

My husband and I were happy and excited to move to Eagle in October. On Oct. 23, my husband died of a fatal heart attack while mowing the lawn. I would like to thank the 911 dispatcher who was so helpful and kind to me while I was performing CPR and who alerted my son there was a problem at my residence. I would also like to thank Ada County paramedic, Chris Ehrman, along with the Eagle Fire Station 3 B shift: Capt. Brian Renk, driver Josh Bradshaw and firefighter Joel Hudson and others who were there, for all their efforts in trying to save my husband’s life. I am grateful that I live in such a caring community.

Joann Kraus, Eagle

The Dow

Our land is burning. The sea is rising. Winds are howling. Children are starving. Families are fleeing. People are dying. So what! The Dow is up.

Elisabeth Ratcliff-Tate, Garden City

Campaign finance

We need campaign finance reform! This close election is another example of how greed has taken over our election process and influences representatives in Congress. The loss of a woman of such ability, intelligence and compassion as Ruth Bader Ginsburg led to yet more partisan battles to get “more money, more money!” Before RBG was even mourned, her passing and the angry us-versus-them and party-over-country mentality is constantly used to get donations. Not just one party or another, but as a pawn for all candidates to get more money and more power. It reminds us of how much we need our representatives chosen for integrity and competence instead of how much money they can raise to be spent on campaigns. Disgusting!

Sheila Robbins, Boise

Masks

Sunday I went to pick up breakfast at a local restaurant. When I got there, the lobby was packed with at least 20 people standing shoulder to shoulder, only a couple wearing masks. Why are so many so selfish, being ignorant of what is going on? They truly don’t care about other people. I do have family members who have group gatherings frequently. They say we’ll all catch it anyway. Seriously? If you’re not wearing a mask when you should, you have a screw loose.

Richard Price, Boise

Election

It is very interesting to watch the dynamics of this year’s election. There is time for the legal process to play itself out so no need to panic. The Electors won’t meet until mid-December and the new Congress will not count their votes until early January. President Trump will continue the fight to guarantee that this election was free and fair. Besides, if you care about election integrity you should only want legal votes to count.

Also fascinating that many of the same people, who are now claiming that Trump is undermining our elections, did not voice the same opinion in 2016 when they claimed that the President stole that election? Sorry, but they can’t have it both ways. Just as Al Gore had his day in courts in 2000, shouldn’t the President be allowed the same opportunity?

Kendall Kemmer, Boise

BSU football

After the BYU loss, my circle of friends were discussing what is wrong. The one thing that was mentioned over and over was Kellen Moore this and that and the good old days. From that discussion I figured out that Boise State has a Kellen Moore problem. There is even a Kellen Moore segment on one of the sports talk shows. BSU and their fans need to move on from him. Chris Petersen did and it worked out for him. Petersen and Moore had a special spark. Harsin and ????? don’t seem to have it.

Tom Buckmaster, Boise

Senators

I am writing to express my disappointment and shame in the Republican Party, in particular senators such as Sens. Crapo and Risch, to acknowledge the clear will of voters and recognize Joe Biden’s presidential win. The bedrock of our democracy has depended on the peaceful transfer of power. The failure to do so in this moment threatens confidence in our electoral process, which contrary to President Trump’s ranting has shown no signs of fraud, and feeds mistrust in our government. Political parties must remember they win on their message, not on voter suppression. What will our elected officials do to stop the misinformation and proliferation of conspiracy theories? When will they recognize Joe Biden as President-elect?

Samuel Paden, Garden City