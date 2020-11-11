Letters to the editor: Election results, masks

Letters To Editor

Democrats

It was just a matter of time. Most Americans have ignored our country’s recent successes. Instead, minority lives will now get better and the pandemic will be handled properly. Give credit to the patient Democrats. It has been 50 years in the making. Why blame our children if they were not taught economics or world history? Remember the Austrian who educated his “youth.” It is easy to understand why many of them know so little about the world. Sadly, the banner that read “America is Over” may be true. It was just a matter of time.

Gregory Jarossy, Boise

Election

I make a call to our four congressional members: If you believe that the president’s rants about a fraudulent process, then resign and step down because this is the same process that got you elected. If you know that the president’s rants are false, then speak up. His ridiculous claims are dangerous. Poll workers stepping up to volunteer during a pandemic are being threatened by Trump supporters who believe his nonsense that they are cheating. There is absolutely no excuse for his behavior. If you remain silent, you are agreeing with his behavior. Represent your state and represent your country by supporting the democratic process and uniting our citizens. Speak up or step down!

Sherri Randall, Eagle

Masks

Governor Little, as a retired RN and a senior citizen, I implore you to make masks mandatory for Idaho. It is glaringly obvious by this point in the pandemic that simply asking Idahoans to wear a mask is not working. It seems to me that by merely asking for people to wear a mask you are acting callously toward all the health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Isn’t their right to be as safe as possible while performing their critical roles in society more important than the inconvenience of some who wish not to be told what they have to do.

Alice Anderson, McCall

Congressmen

To Idaho’s four congressional cowards. It appears your oath to the Republican Party is stronger than your oath to the Constitution. It is appropriate for you to support any calls that your party makes for recounts. However, by your silence when the President and others call into question the very validity of our election you will also be culpable for what may follow. It is one thing to be in opposition to President-elect Biden, but you should not fail to speak out about dangerous assertions made about the election. Are you leaders or not?

Kirk Hall, Boise

Stand together

Four years ago, Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. Those who voted for Hillary Clinton were disappointed, but they accepted the outcome.

Last week, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. Those who voted for Donald Trump were disappointed, but instead of accepting the outcome, they took to the streets, crying foul and threatening disruption.

Those who voted for Biden could now say what Trump voters said to Clinton voters in 2016: “The election is over. Your candidate lost. Get over it.” Instead, the president elect has called for an end to bitter divisions, asking us to stop seeing our opponents as enemies.

In 1630, a new immigrant told his companions, “we shall be as a city on a hill,” but he warned them that could happen only if they were willing “to do justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God, (to) entertain each other in brotherly affection.”

More recently, quoting no less an authority than Jesus, the very first Republican elected to the presidency said that a house divided against itself cannot stand.

If we hope to continue standing, we must stand together, in justice, mercy, humility and affection.

Charles L. Yates, Caldwell

Voting fraud

The difference between reality and fiction is that fiction has to make sense. Thousands of poll watches, hand picked by Trump, could not find any voter fraud. Trump’s lawsuits are falling like dominoes because there is no proof of fraud. Why doesn’t Trump stop wasting taxpayer money and just man up and admit defeat? At noon on Jan. 20, he will be out of office if the vote is not certified. That means Nancy Pelosi will be acting president.

David F Rogers, Meridian