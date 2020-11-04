Letters to the editor: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, lack of common sense and health care costs

Letters To Editor

Radical Republicans

I read with both amusement and horror our lieutenant governor and her gang of anarchists’ Declaration to the State of Idaho and Public Officials. The ideology these public officials are trying to promote verges on treasonous and should be dealt with accordingly. Their misguided reliance on inalienable rights to support their cause is comical to anyone who has studied the Constitution and rule of law.

The pursuit of happiness is not a catch-all phrase that allows anyone an exemption from a lawfully issued order they don’t agree with. To follow that line of reasoning or even allow it will completely eviscerate the legal system they proclaim to cherish and support.

I find it abhorrent and likely unlawful these 11 radical Republican legislators would publicly advocate the citizens of Idaho disobey Gov. Brad Little’s orders. Ladies and gentlemen, you have reached a new low in Idaho’s legislative process. Fortunately, the answer is simple. You either comply or you will be arrested.

The important point you don’t seem to realize is both federal and state laws are enforced by 500,000 military personnel and 700,000 police officers. Civil disobedience can quickly turn into sedition. You are not the solution; you are the problem.

Daniel J. Kern, Garden City

Common sense

What’s happened to our common sense and political leadership? Didn’t your mother always tell you to cover your mouth when you coughed? Even in your own family, those in charge put the well-being of the family ahead of what might be an inconvenience for the individual.

If you subscribe to the logic used by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and their members like our lieutenant governor, the simple courtesy of wearing a mask is somehow asking too much. Every day we all make concessions in our personal liberties because we live in community with one another. Get over it. This is not some plot to take away our rights and neither is COVID-19 “just like the flu” which is seasonal, has a vaccine, and doesn’t fill up our ICU.

The governor stopped short of enforceable regulatory controls, hoping we’ll heed by the advisory recommendations that can keep this virus in check until we have a vaccine. Is that too much to ask? If you really believe as the IFF does, that “ultimately, your health is your responsibility”, think about what your life would be without the FDA or that water treatment plant at the other end of your faucet.

Tony Edmondson, Weiser

Health care

Imagine a world in which there are no insurance plans, and health care cost is your responsibility. Further imagine you are waiting in line for a medication you need based on your doctor’s recommendation. The next woman is called and you “accidentally” overhear the conversation. The woman needs the same medication! “I wonder what I’m going to have to pay,” you think. “That will be $15,” the pharmacist whispers to the woman. “I can afford that, thank God,” you say to yourself. Upon coming to the counter, the pharmacist fills your prescription and then says the charge will be $165. Would you try to negotiate? What if all stakeholders in health care knew what everyone else was charging? In health care, there is still a great deal of imperfect information in terms of what drug and diagnostic companies charge insurers, what health care systems and providers charge insurers and patients, and what patients ultimately pay out of pocket. Introducing legislation that forces all stakeholders in health care (not just drug) to reveal all pricing and fees on their websites will create a powerful downward pressure on pricing overall because negotiation power for those wanting to pay less increases. With more perfect information, patients win.

Douglas O’Coyne Jr., Meridian