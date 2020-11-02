Letters to the editor: COVID-19, education, race relations

Letters To Editor

Connect during COVID

Our 6-year-old son recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, he has had mild symptoms.

There are a few things that I would like to share from our experience. When we were told that he tested positive, he started to cry and asked if he “was going to die?” I felt terrible. It reminded me of messaging he was hearing. It served as a reminder to be more aware of the serious conversations we are having at home about world events. Also, to have a direct, honest and age appropriate conversation with our kids about current events.

Another reminder for me during our quarantine has been the importance of reaching out. Friends, family and neighbors have been exceptionally kind and thoughtful to our family. I think in heavy, challenging times it is SO important to reach out and connect with family across the country, a former colleague, or a friend from college. Sending a text message, mailing a card or making a phone call means a lot.

We don’t know the struggles people may be enduring, and in times of uncertainty, isolation and anxiety, a little connection can make a huge difference!

Katherine Devlin, Boise

Early childhood education

As a teacher and as a Save the Children Action Network advocate, I’ve been increasingly troubled by the virus’ impact on the early childhood education community, whose services are vital to both our children’s development and the strength of our economy.

Child care and preschools have been devastated by this pandemic. and many of these providers are small businesses that operate on slim margins. They have high operational costs, with a limited revenue source that comes mostly from parents paying tuition. Any reduction in attendance can be devastating for these providers who rely on full attendance to make ends meet.

Since the pandemic, operational costs have skyrocketed and enrollment is down as parents work from home or lost their ability to afford these services. In Idaho, 54 percent of child care programs now have parents who are unable to pay their tuition due to financial strain.

I want to thank early learning professionals who have dedicated their careers to helping more children start kindergarten ready to learn, those who have lost their small business or who have been laid off during the pandemic, and those who continue to provide this essential service to families during this trying time.

Audrey Gabrielli, Nampa

Race relations

I don’t get it, I really don’t. Have we really come to the point that in showing support for our policemen, we are automatically lumped in as racists? It seems that to some, that is exactly the case. Well, not to me. I understand that some minorities – especially Black people – have been terribly wronged by some police officers. And that makes me feel terrible. I have no argument with the claim that Black Lives Matter. They certainly do. And we all should feel outraged that more than a few Black lives have been made to seem otherwise. I want anyone, of any race, to be able to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that this nation has to offer. But does that mean that I don’t respect and appreciate the men and women who help us and protect us in our communities? In general, of course I do. There are exceptions. I absolutely do not respect or appreciate those who think that a black life is worth less than any other. In short, I respect and appreciate good people of color and good police officers. Bad people, however — whatever their race or job, do not deserve my admiration.

Curtis E. Stoddard, Eagle