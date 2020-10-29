Letters to the editor: COVID-19, Arnold, Boise water, Trump

Letters To Editor

Get your act together, Idaho

I am one of many Seattleites who groaned with annoyance over Kootenai County’s plans to send its overflow patients to my city. We worked so hard to get that bed capacity back. We embraced the idea of shared sacrifice: We restricted businesses and schools, we are isolating at home, and we are all wearing masks. My kids have not seen their desperately lonely grandma in Coeur d’Alene since last winter. Through these efforts, we now have one of the lowest infection rates in the country. As we led by example, many of you called us “sheeple” and our leaders tyrants. It’s time to recognize that Idahoans’ collective failure to take this problem seriously has sustained and fueled the virus, and now you’re paying the price. So yes, send us your patients, but for God’s sake please get your act together!

Perry Parsons, Seattle

Arnold

For almost 20 years as an Ada County Highway District commissioner, Rebecca Arnold has done a magnificent job of looking out for the best interests of the citizens of Ada County. Rebecca is not your typical politician and is not influenced by special interests. Rebecca’s judgment and wisdom are outstanding, and we need to get her reelected as ACHD commissioner.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Larry Leasure, Boise

Boise water

Suez water company wants a 7.5% return on its investment; I would like that also. Maybe it’s time Boise owns its water system — most cities do — and get out from under the thumb of foreign companies owning such a critical component of our city. Missoula, Montana, recently went to court and bought theirs, shortly after that happened Boise water company changed its name to Suez. Was that to distance itself from the same buyout situation? Boise needs to start the process of owning its water and invest that 7.5% back in the community. Water will be the future of the city.

Dennis McDowell, Boise

Trump

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

RE: Bob Kustra’s Oct.18 anti-Trump diatribe assailing a “failed presidency”.

The professor has failed to do his homework. Some of President Trump’s accomplishments include the best economy in U.S. history; even after the pandemic it is coming back strong. Trump insisted on a new and more equitable trade deal with Mexico and Canada, replacing NAFTA. Trump wanted the end of “endless” wars in the Middle East, and after 20 years our troops are coming home. ISIS and their failed caliphate are history. Trump rejuvenated the VA to better serve our veterans with expedited medical care at alternative facilities if necessary. Trump is the first president to demand and get more money from European leaders for NATO, leveling the burden. Trump achieved a landmark Mideast peace deal after decades of failure resulting in a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. There is now a greater emphasis on fair and balanced trade deals; the unfair Trans Pacific Partnership is the latest casualty. Incredibly, Dr. Kustra praises Ronald Reagan for a strong national defense but does not credit Trump for the same thing — rebuilding our military. Kustra can’t offer a single reason Trump’s achievements should be seen as failures.

Charlie Nations, Eagle

Arnold

For four terms Rebecca Arnold has done an outstanding job as an Ada County Highway District commissioner. She has the attributes that we look for when it comes to making policy decisions related to traffic and our streets and highways. Rebecca puts politics aside and uses her vast experience and common sense. Rebecca is not your typical politician. She is not influenced by special interests. No one pushes her around. She votes her conscience. Her judgment and wisdom are outstanding. In addition to ACHD Commission experience, Rebecca is a certified public accountant, a lawyer and has an MBA degree in business. She very carefully analyzes each item in each proposed budget to be certain your money will be wisely and productively used. We need to keep her in a position to look out for the best interests of the people of Ada County with emphasis on efficient and safe traffic patterns. She is infinitely more qualified and experienced than her opponent, not even close. This year we have a chance to cast a vote where we can’t go wrong. Please join me in voting to allow Rebecca Arnold to continue her outstanding record as an Ada County Highway District commissioner.

Winston Moore, Boise